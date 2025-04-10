Cloud storage is a tempting option when you’ve got tons of data to store, manage, and share with teammates — the convenience is truly unmatched for an always-on system. But on the other hand, self-hosted solutions offer stronger data security (especially for businesses) and a level of control over your data and server that cloud platforms simply can’t match. Both approaches are built to serve different kinds of users and offer tremendous value depending on your needs. Here are some things to consider before choosing which one fits your setup better.

Data ownership

Who really controls your files?