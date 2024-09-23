Key Takeaways Start with Type-2 hypervisors for an easy beginning.

Explore personal cloud platforms for and venture into Docker containers.

Check out Proxmox when you want to build a home lab specializing in self-hosting services.

If you’re unfamiliar with self-hosting, it’s the act of running services, applications, and platforms on your own hardware without relying on third-party service providers. Whether you’re tired of corporations ruining your favorite apps or simply want to experiment with the FOSS alternatives to popular services, self-hosting is a fun hobby for anyone interested in computing.

However, it’s easy to get intimidated by the sheer number of tools, hypervisors, and virtualization platforms. So, we’ve compiled an easy-to-follow roadmap that’ll help you get a head start on your self-hosting journey.

1 Start with a Type-2 hypervisor

And use it to create simple projects

There’s no need to dive right into server systems when you’re a newcomer to the self-hosting space. Type-2 hypervisors, which can run on top of your PC’s existing OS, provide a simple yet robust solution for beginners. Of course, you’ll have to enable Virtualization/SVM/AMD-V in the BIOS beforehand, but the fact that you don’t have to tweak anything else makes Type-2 hypervisors a safe way to start learning terminal commands, network interfaces, and other essential aspects of self-hosting.

If you’re on Windows 11, you’ve got VMware Workstation Pro and VirtualBox, though I recommend the former because of its superior performance. Once you’ve got the hypervisor up and running, you’re free to experiment with different distros and operating systems. I suggest starting out with a simple OS like LibreELEC, as it’ll give you some insight into accessing systems (or virtual machines, in this case) over the network. Plus, building a movie streaming machine is far more rewarding and engaging than learning Linux distros right off the bat.

A word of advice: remember to change the network interface to Bridged Network on your VMs if you want to access them from the other devices on your local network.

2 Check out personal cloud platforms

Be sure to set them up on Linux distros

Once you’re ready to tackle more advanced services, it’s time to spin up a proper desktop Linux virtual machine. Ubuntu and Debian are the perfect options for beginners, but the journey wouldn’t be any fun if you were to spend all your time learning Linux commands. So, after you’ve installed your preferred distro and updated the repositories, I recommend checking out some self-hosted cloud environments.

CasaOS is my favorite personal cloud, but you can go with Cosmos Cloud if you want something with built-in reverse proxy measures. But the real fun begins once you install apps in these cloud environments. From Syncthing and PhotoPrism to Home Assistant and Node-RED, CasaOS and Cosmos Cloud let you set up a plethora of useful self-hosted applications.

If you want a simple way to self-host your own services and don't wish to spend hours tinkering with your PCs, there’s no harm in ending your journey at this stage. But for those willing to go further down the self-hosting rabbit hole, the next level is where the difficulty starts to ramp up.

3 Venture into the world of Docker containers

Use WSL2 if you're on Windows