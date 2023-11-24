Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless $80 $180 Save $100 The Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless are reasonably-priced earbuds that offer good sound, effective ANC, and up to 24 hours of battery life. $80 at Amazon

Black Friday is underway, bringing some amazing deals on tech favorites like laptops, SSDs, accessories, and more. As you might expect, we're also seeing some awesome deals on personal audio products too, with massive discounts on some really great wireless earbuds. The Sennheiser CX Plus are a great pair of wireless earbuds with ANC and are now down to their lowest price ever.

During Black Friday, you can score this deal that knocks 56% off for a limited time. That means, you'll be able to grab these great wireless ANC earbuds for just $79.95, which is an absolute steal for what you're getting. So be sure to purchase these earbuds while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Sennheiser CX Plus?

One of the most important elements of any audio product is going to be sound. Despite the compact size of the Sennheiser CX Plus, it delivers clear sound with deep bass thanks to its TrueResponse transducer. The earbuds also offer support for a wide range of Bluetooth codecs like AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive, SBC.

In addition to great sound, you also get fantastic comfort, with a design that's ergonomic and light, with four different tips for the best possible in-ear feel. The Sennheiser CX Plus also comes with impressive battery life that can last up to eight hours on a single charge. There's also a charging case included that can provide an additional 16 hours of use, making this great for when you're out and about and need to recharge.

Those that want to take these earbuds into more challenging environments will be happy to know that the device delivers IPX4 water resistance, which means it can easily survive in light rain, and can also handle sweat too. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this model, and at its latest price, it really is a no-brainer if you're looking for a great pair of earbuds at a reasonable price.