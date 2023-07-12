Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 $171 $280 Save $109 The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are over $100 cheaper for Prime Day. These high-end earbuds deliver great audio while blocking all unwanted noise, and they also support features like multipoint connectivity, Qi charging, and more. $171 at Amazon

If you're looking to buy a pair of high-end wireless earbuds during the ongoing Prime Day sale, then put the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds on top of your list. Not only are they among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, but they're also heavily discounted for Prime Day. You can snag a pair of Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds for just $171 right now, down from their usual price of $280. That's almost $110 in savings that can go toward other your other Prime Day purchases. A deal like this, with over $100 in savings, is sure to exhaust the stocks pretty quickly, so you might want to buy one before it's too late.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are a steal at $171

The Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, as the name suggests, are third-gen earbuds that build upon the Momentum True Wireless 2 with a long list of new features and improvements. These earbuds are known for delivering exceptional audio quality, making them a solid choice for a variety of genres. Their active noise cancelation is also on par with the best earbuds out there, blocking all the environmental noise for a great audio experience. These earbuds also offer a pretty good transparency mode, for those of you wondering.

Some other highlights of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds include support for aptX Adaptive for better audio quality and wireless charging. They can also last for up to 7 hours on a single charge (with ANC-enabled), and you can even connect them to more than one device at any given time thanks to Bluetooth multipoint support. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 look and feel like a premium pair of earbuds, and they're also lightweight and comfortable to wear at all times. You can even wear them during your workouts as they're rated IPX4 for protection against sweat and rain. They're more affordable than ever at $171 and are very easy to recommend at this price.