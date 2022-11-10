Over-the-ear headphones can be costly, especially when they include features like active noise-cancelling, excellent battery life, and support for AAC and AptX. Ahead of Black Friday, the well-reviewed Sennheiser HD450BT ANC headphones are now being discounted heavily, bringing the price down to just $96, which is a savings of 52 percent.

The Sennheiser HD450BT are a great pair of headphones, offering excellent sound with support for Bluetooth 5.0, making it easy and seamless to pair with your devices. Furthermore, with support for AAC and AptX, you can enjoy quality sounds on your Android or iOS device. If you want to really shut out the world and dig into your listening, active noise-cancelling comes in handy.

By using the Sennheiser app, users can also dial in their sound preferences, and with up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can feel confident listening to your music and podcasts all day long. As an added bonus, the headphones also come with a physical button that can be pressed to access your digital assistance, whether it's Siri or Google Assistant. Travelers will also appreciate that the Sennheiser HD450BT can fold up, making packing easy on long trips.

The Sennheiser HD450BT comes in two colors, black and white, and are now available for just $96. If interested, you can head to the link and check them out. If the price is different, there is the possibility that it went out of stock or the promotion ended. If that is the case, be sure to check out our other Black Friday deals.