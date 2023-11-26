Sennheiser HD 458BT $70 $200 Save $130 The Sennheiser 458BT headphones provide great sound packs lots of features like active noise-canceling, 30 hours of battery life, and a voice assistant button. Right now, you can score these headphones for 65% off in this limited-time Cyber Monday deal that brings them down to just $69.98. $70 at Best Buy

Black Friday's come to a close, which means it's time for new deals with Cyber Monday on favorites like PCs, laptops, CPUs, SSDs, and more. Of course, you can never go wrong with new audio gear, and luckily, we've uncovered this fantastic deal on the Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

For a limited time, you can purchase these headphones at a discounted price that knocks 65% off. That means you'll be spending just $70 on these normally $199.99 headphones, which is an absolute steal. Just be sure to grab them while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-cancelling headphones?

There's not a lot going on when it comes to headphones, but a lot of times, you get products that just don't get things right, leaving users with a deflated experience. The Sennheiser HD 458BT manages to overcome these obstacles with impressive sound quality with support for AAC and AptX, great battery life coming in at 30 hours, and fantastic noise-canceling abilities that help users get lost in the music.

In addition to the above, the Sennheiser HD 458BT offers excellent hardware with solid construction and materials. The headphones also provide easy access to Google Assistant and Siri with a dedicated button. Those that like to customize the experience will be happy to know that there is an accompanying app for the headphones that can be used to really dial in the audio. Best of all, these fold up nicely, making them perfect for travel.

While these typically cost $199.99, you're getting them at a bargain price that drops them down to just $69.99 for a limited time. Furthermore, you have an extended return period to really settle into the purchase, just in case you end up not wanting them. Also, you can feel confident with your purchase, knowing that if the price does go lower, then you can always have Best Buy price match it and provide a refund for the difference.