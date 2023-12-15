Sennheiser HD 458BT You can't go wrong with the Sennheiser 458BT headphones. With active noise-canceling, 30 hours of battery life, and a voice assistant button, these headphones do everything you'd want and more. Best of all, you can score these at a fantastic price of just $69.98 for a limited time. $70 at Best Buy

There's no better feeling than getting truly immersed in the audio that you are listening to. Whether it's playing a game, watching a movie, or just listening to music, having a great pair of headphones provides a fantastic listening experience, allowing users to hear the audio on a more intimate level. With that said, a good pair of headphones can be quite expensive, with some models costing hundreds of dollars.

Of course, if you've been on the hunt for a great set of headphones and weren't looking to invest that much, we've found a deal for you. The Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones are now on sale, with a discount that knocks 65% off for a limited time.

What's great about the Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones?

The Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones aren't going to catch anyone's attention thanks to their muted appearance, but they do offer some flair with their red accents that pair nicely with the matte black plastic surfaces. Of course, sound quality is what's important here, and the HD 458BT doesn't disappoint, with "deep dynamic bass" and excellent codec support with AAC, AptX, and AptX Low Latency.

The headphones also offer excellent ANC and you can even customize the audio experience with an dedicated app available for both Android and iOS. In addition to physical controls, users can also rely on voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant as well, making it easy to control your device and its settings. As mentioned before, the headphones offer plenty of battery life with up to 30 hours on a single charge, which means you can easily get through a full day.

Overall, you're getting a great pair of headphones here and one that's not going to break the bank. But be sure to pick them up at their discounted price while you can, because this deal won't last long.