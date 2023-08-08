Sennheiser HD 800 S $1500 $1700 Save $200 The Sennheiser HD 800 S is one of the best high-fidelity over-ear headphones on the market right now. These headphones cater well to most genres of music, so they are perfect for audiophiles who are on the lookout for a solid pair of headphones for listening to music. $1500 at Amazon

If you're more into natural sound and don't care about active noise cancelation, the Sennheiser HD 800 S could be that pair you're ready to fall in love with.

While Sennheiser HD 800 S headphones aren’t cheap, a mouth-watering discount of $200 can help you get the pair at a cheaper price. After the $200 discount, the Sennheiser HD 800 S price has come down to $1,499.95. While that’s still a lot of money, you can’t go wrong with the Sennheiser HD 800 S. The pair is absolutely featured-packed and provides a great overall experience.

What’s great about the Sennheiser HD 800 S headphones?

One of the most exciting aspects of the Sennheiser HD 800 S headphones is their design. They feature an open-back design, which helps in producing a more spacious and natural sound. For the best results, try connecting them with amplifiers instead of Android phones. Apart from the sound quality, there are some other key aspects that the open-back directly influences.

Since an open-back design allows air to flow through cups, you don’t feel ear fatigue even after wearing them for a long time. The ear cups are made of soft and high-quality microfiber, making them both smooth and durable. In short, the open-back design and high-quality ear cups ensure that Sennheiser HD 800 S is a comfortable fit.

Due to Sennheiser HD 800 S being capable of high-fidelity sound production, the headphones have made their way to our list of the best headphones. If you’re an audiophile, it’s one best headphones you can buy right now. And with a $200 discount, the best has become cheaper. So, make sure to cash in on the deal while it lasts.