If you're looking to up your audio game, some of the best headphones around aimed at consumers come from Sennheiser. With Black Friday in full swing, four of Sennheiser's headphones are on sale, with savings to be found for up to 63% off. There's something for everyone here, from entry-level products to more enthusiast-grade headphones.

No matter which of these headphones you go with, you really can't go wrong. The 660 S headphones are a pretty high-end enthusiast-grade set of headphones if you want to go all out, but they're still pretty pricey. You'll need something capable of driving them too, as the 150-ohm impedance will require an appropriate amp.

If you're not set on spending a lot of money on high-impedance headphones, then there are other options too. You could go with Bluetooth if you planned on using these with your smartphone or just wirelessly in general, or you could go for the other open-back option here, the Sennheiser HD 599 SE. If you prefer closed back, then you'll definitely want to go with the Bluetooth options too.

Of course, you don't have to go with Sennheiser if you don't want to. There are plenty of other excellent audio deals available today, including the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4, the Bose QuietComfort 45, and in-ear options like the Google Pixel Buds Pro and the Apple AirPods Pro 2.