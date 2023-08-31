Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $275 $380 Save $105 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 builds on an already great pair of headphones, delivering great audio quality and adaptive noise cancelation, paired with stellar battery life for up to 60 hours. $275 at Amazon $276 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great wireless headphones to choose from, but if you're looking for one that has the best battery life, look no further than the Sennheiser Momentum 4. These wireless headphones offer an impressive 60 hours of playback on a single charge. In addition, the headphones deliver great sound and offer great active noise-canceling.

While these headphones are a fantastic option, they are quite expensive, priced at $380. Of course, you often get what you pay for, and the Momentum 4 are worth every penny. But, if you can buy them for less, why not right? We've found this amazing deal that knocks $104 off retail, bringing the price down to $275 for a limited time.

The headphones feature a 42mm transducer system that provides a robust sound, and feature Adaptive Noise Cancelation technology that blocks out external noise and keeps you in the music. Thanks to the headphones lightweight design and padded headband, you can get hours of use without it feeling uncomfortable on your head.

We've already talked about the 60 hours of battery life on a single charge, but if you're ever low on power, you quickly charge up and get six hours of use with a 10-minute charge. These headphones are truly impressive, and it's now time to buy, especially when you can score them at a fantastic price,