Save over $170 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $207 $380 Save $173 The Sennheiser Professional Headphones come with a 43mm transducer system along with a 60-hour battery life. $207 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

These are some of the best headphones you can buy right now. Not only are they extremely comfortable, but they also sound good too, while also providing an extraordinary amount of battery life. And while they're normally priced at $380, you can now score this awesome deal that drops them down to their lowest price yet.

For a limited time, you can grab the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones from Amazon for 45% off, saving you a little over $170. Just be sure to grab them while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's Great About Sennheiser Momentum 4?

Close

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a pricey pair of headphones. But, if you're willing to take the leap, you're going to get a sound experience like no other. The headphones also provide a comfortable fit, and you also get great battery life, with the Momentum 4s delivering up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Furthermore, you also get nice perks like ANC, which can silence the world around you. There's also decent mic support, which means you can feel confident taking calls on the go, and aptX, which is great if you have a compatible Android smartphone. Not only can you use these headphones wirelessly, but you can also connect them using the 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C.

But perhaps best of all, right now, you can score these headphones for an absolute steal as they drop to their lowest price yet. The current discount is sizable, taking $173 off the original retail price, knocking 45% off for a limited time. Be sure to get them while you can because, as stated before, this deal won't last long.