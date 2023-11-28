Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $255 $380 Save $125 The Sennheiser Professional Headphones come with a 43mm transducer system along with a 60-hour battery life. $255 at Amazon

When on the market looking for the best over-ear headphones, always consider going with a well-known brand in the audio industry. Sennheiser is one such company, and its Momentum 4 is one of those premium quality headphones you won't regret buying, especially if you want a great battery life.

The reason why you won't regret buying the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones goes beyond the exciting features that you get. The other reason is that, even though Cyber Monday deals are over, you still have a chance to pick Momentum 4 headphones at a deep discount. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are available at $255.16 on Amazon. The deal gives you another chance to get a valuable $125 saving on the product. You can use that to buy many top quality truly wireless earbuds if you want a pair.

What's great about Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones

Momentum 4 wireless headphones are known for their great battery life. That's not the only USP of the headphones; their sound quality and design are equally, if not more, appealing. Be it a noisy office or a bustling street, the adaptive noise cancelation in the headphones will block out ambient noise to offer you immersive audio.

The listening experience can last long, as the headphones have a stellar battery life of up to 60 hours on a single charge and are comfortable to wear for long periods. Because of their foldable design, you can carry them with you easily. You can connect them through both Bluetooth and a 3.5 mm jack.

While the Momentum 4 supports Android and iOS, you get the best audio performance with your Android phones. That's because the headphones have support for aptX, which is a proprietary codec by Qualcomm. If all of this sounds impressive and fits your needs, this is your best chance to get the headphones at a lucrative discount. Don't miss the deal while it lasts.