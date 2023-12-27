Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $241 $380 Save $139 The Sennheiser Professional Headphones come with a 43mm transducer system along with a 60-hour battery life. $241 at Amazon

There are a lot of great headphones out right now, but if you're looking for one that offers impressive sound and has excellent battery life, then the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are going to be for you. The headphones deliver when it comes to looks with its simple yet elegant design, and you're also getting excellent construction quality too. Best of all, while these headphones usually come in at $379.95, you can now score a massive discount that drops them down to their lowest price ever, coming in at 37% off.

What's great about the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones?

There's a lot to love about the Sennheiser Momentum 4, with the most important being that it produces excellent audio thanks to the headphone's 42mm transducer system. This system delivers an impressive sound with clear tones and deep bass. While the audio has been tuned, users can tweak the sound to their liking with the Sound Personalization feature.

In addition to the excellent audio performance, you also get a design that's simplified when compared to previous Momentum models. While things might look a little plain on the outside, the headphones still look quite sleek, and you're also getting excellent build quality here with fantastic comfort in mind with plush ear cups and headband.

Despite its larger look, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 provides great portability with its folding and lay flat design. The headphones also offer excellent battery life coming in at up to 60 hours of use per charge. The headphones can also charge extremely quickly, providing up to six hours of use with just a 10-minute charge.

You also get intuitive features like Smart Pause that will automatically stop the music when you remove the headphones, and start the audio again when put back on. Of course, you also get impressive noise-cancelling abilities, along with a transparency mode that will let audio in when necessary. Also, touch controls make it easy to navigate your music without pulling out your device all the time.

For the most part, these headphones really hit all the right notes, and at its current price, you really can't go wrong with the Sennheiser Momentum 4. You can purchase them in black and white, and if you're willing to splurge a little, you can also pick them up in a Special Edition color for just a touch more. But be quick, because at this price, the deal won't last long.