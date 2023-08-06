Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $280 $380 Save $100 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 builds on an already great pair of headphones, delivering great audio quality and adaptive noise cancelation, paired with stellar battery life for up to 60 hours. $280 at Amazon

Sennheiser is a well-known brand in the audio industry for all the right reasons. The company's Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones manage to keep that reputation intact. And for all their greatness, the Momentum 4 headphones have managed to get into our list of the best headphones.

What's even more impressive is Momentum 4's new price point at Amazon. At $279.99, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are now down to their lowest price on the e-commerce store. The pair of headphones are usually available at $379.95, but after a handsome discount of 26%, you're now eligible to save almost $100 on the purchase.

What's Great About Sennheiser Momentum 4?

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 check all the boxes for premium quality headphones: they've a great audio system, powerful noise-canceling, touch controls, and up to 60 hours of battery life. They also have aptX, a proprietary codec by Qualcomm, meaning you get the best audio performance with your Android phones.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 can connect with your Android smartphone through a 3.5mm jack, a USB-C cable, or wireless over Bluetooth. Besides a range of connectivity options, the headphones also have a decent microphone, helping you hear people and others hear you clearly.

While they're not the best-looking headphones out there, you won't complain about the build quality. The headphones also pass the test of how good they feel to wear with flying colors. As our Lead Technical Editor, Adam Conway, pointed out in its Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, the headphones are comfortable to wear even for long stretches of time.

The price point is also one of the major factors for anyone deciding to pick a product. With a mouth-watering discount of 26%, Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones have become more attractive than ever. If the price was holding you back from buying them, this is the perfect time to fulfill your wish and save $100 along the way.