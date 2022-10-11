Grab the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds for just $150 right now

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds find themselves among some of the best-sounding earbuds on the market. They check all the right boxes when it comes to audio quality, which is why they got some rave reviews from various experts in the industry. The only downside of these buds is they are relatively pricey, but Amazon is making them easier to purchase by offering a 50% discount. For a limited time, you can buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds for just $150.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2 earbuds are available at a steep discount during the Prime Early Access Sale Buy from Amazon

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Despite being a couple of years old, we think the Sennheiser Momentum 2 buds hold up pretty well. You’ll often find these competing with some other high-end earbuds, which explains why they still retail for around $300. In addition to impressive audio quality, the Momentum True Wireless 2 also has great active noise cancellation (ANC). It’s on par with the best earbuds out there, reducing a lot of environmental noise. And just like a lot of other modern wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 also offers a Transparency mode to help you keep a track of the outside world and be more aware of your surroundings.

These earbuds are also known to offer pretty good battery life, meaning you won’t find yourself charging them all the time. The earbuds themselves are a bit on the bulkier side though, so you may have some trouble fitting them in your ears. Similarly, the changing/carrying case is also bulkier than what you get with a lot of other earbuds. If you’re looking for alternatives then we recommend checking out the Google Pixel Buds Pro, which is also available for $160 during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. The Pixel Buds Pro, in case you’re wondering, go toe-to-toe with the best wireless earbuds in the market, you won’t be disappointed with them, especially for the current asking price.