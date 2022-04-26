Sennheiser reveals Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds with ANC and updated design

Sennheiser has been a major name in the audio business for decades, and the company has offered true wireless earbuds for a while now. The Momentum True Wireless 3 was announced on Tuesday as the latest generation of Sennheiser’s wireless earbuds, with a few functional improvements and the same focus on audio quality.

The new Momentum True Wireless 3 has the same dynamic 7mm drivers manufactured in Germany as previous models, which Sennheiser says “produces an immersive stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and detailed highs.” There’s also a Smart Control App for switching between audio presets and using an equalizer. The standard AAC and SBC audio codecs are supported, as well as Qualcomm aptX Adaptive. Adaptive Noise Cancelling is also available, which is similar to regular Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but the level of noise cancellation is adjusted based on sound levels in your environment.

The case has a USB Type-C port in the front for charging, as well as wireless charging support — the latter is new for the Momentum series. Several silicone earbud tips are included in the box for fitting different ear sizes, and the earbuds are IPX4-rated against water splashes (it’s not clear if the case has the same IPX4 rating). Sennheiser says the earbuds can last up to seven hours on a single charge.

There’s no support for multi-point Bluetooth, but that seems to be the only major missing feature. Some early reviews for the earbuds are already available, with CNET giving it a score of 8.4/10. That review mentions sound quality and the design are excellent, but it might not fit people with smaller ears.

The Momentum True Wireless earbuds are available for pre-order now from Sennheiser’s website, in three color options: black, white, and graphite. No matter which color you pick, you’ll be paying $249.95. Official availability starts on May 10.

Source: Sennheiser