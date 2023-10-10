Sennheiser makes some of the best audio products around, and both the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds are on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. These are two excellent pieces of tech for listening to your music, and as someone who still uses the Momentum 4 Wireless to this day, I highly recommend them.

Whether you're an over-ear or in-ear kind of person, there's something here for you.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

Source: Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $300 $400 Save $100 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 builds on an already great pair of headphones, delivering great audio quality and adaptive noise cancelation, paired with stellar battery life for up to 60 hours. $300 at Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have impeccable sound and amazing battery life, and the noise-cancelation is quite good as well. They're some of the best consumer-grade headphones on the market and are comfortable to wear for hours on end, and this is one of their lowest prices yet. I highly recommend them for anyone who wants to invest a bit more money into their listening experiences.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 $150 $280 Save $130 Sennheiser has been in the audio game for decades, and its latest wireless earbuds come with high-quality audio with aptX Adaptive support, ANC and transparency modes, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the case. They also have IPX4 splash resistance and they just look great. $150 at Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of wireless earphones instead, then this is an even deeper discount that the Momentum 4 Wireless. These earphones are down from $280 to $150, a pretty massive saving that makes these a tantalizing option. With long battery life, powerful noise-canceling, and great sound quality, these are a pair of earphones highly worth considering.

Earphones or headphones?

Both of these are an excellent choice for listening to music and watching videos, and it's up to you which you'll choose. I can personally attest to the excellence of the Momentum 4 Wireless as a pair of stellar over-ear headphones, but Sennheiser are good at audio in general and the wireless earphones will pack a punch. No matter what you go for you're getting a good deal here, and we recommend checking them out to see which better suits you.