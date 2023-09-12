Key Takeaways Patch Tuesday is here.

Windows 11 22H2 build 22621.228 fixes issues Sticky Keys, patches security issues, and tweaks the search box.

Windows 11 21H1 build 22000.2416 fixes smart card authentication issues.

Windows 10 builds 19044.3448 and 19045.3448 include minor bug fixes for security issues.

Manual downloads are available if needed. No known issues were reported for these updates.

If you're on a laptop or a desktop that runs Windows, it's time to head to Windows Update. Today is Patch Tuesday, which is the day Microsoft rolls out monthly security and bug fixes for Windows 10 and Windows 11. This month's patch is fairly small since it's just bug fixes and security tweaks, but it still is important to grab, so your PC stays secure from the latest threats.

Anyway, on Windows 11 22H2, you're going to see build 22621.2283, also known as KB5030219. It's the update that fixes Sticky Keys, and other security issues, and tweaks the search box. Those running the original version of Windows 11 will see build 22000.2416, showing as KB5030217. This update fixes issues with smart card authentication. Finally, on Windows 10, there are builds 19044.3448 and 19045.3448, otherwise known as KB5030211. It's just small bug fixes.

Windows 11 version 22H2 (build 22621.2283)

Starting first with the latest version of Windows on build 22621.2283, and KB5030219, you're going to see two tweaks. The update removes a blank menu item from the Sticky Keys menu, and it changes the app defaults experience a bit. The update also addresses security issues. In addition, this update addresses an issue that affects authentication. Using a smart card to join or rejoin a computer to an Active Directory domain might fail. This occurs after you install Windows updates dated October 2022 or later. Otherwise speaking, this release brings everything seen on August's preview update, as seen below. Manual downloads for this update are available through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

New! This update adds a new hover behavior to the search box gleam. When you hover over it, the search flyout box might appear. You can adjust this behavior by right-clicking the taskbar. Then choose Taskbar settings to change your search box experience.

This update adds a new hover behavior to the search box gleam. When you hover over it, the search flyout box might appear. You can adjust this behavior by right-clicking the taskbar. Then choose Taskbar settings to change your search box experience. This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Israel.

This update addresses an issue that affects the search icon. When you select it, the Search app does not open. This occurs after a machine has been asleep.

This update improves the reliability of the Search app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the TAB key. Using it to browse search results requires additional actions.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It does not correctly identify the search box on the taskbar and search highlights within the search box.

This update addresses an issue that affects the search box size. Its size is reduced in tablet posture mode on Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Book devices.

New! This update adds new functionality that affects app defaults. To learn more, see A principled approach to app pinning and app defaults in Windows.

This update adds new functionality that affects app defaults. To learn more, see A principled approach to app pinning and app defaults in Windows. New! This release adds a new policy called “Enable optional updates.” Administrators can use it to configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices. You can also use this policy for the gradual Controlled Feature Rollouts (CFR). To learn more, see Enable and control optional updates for your organization.

This release adds a new policy called “Enable optional updates.” Administrators can use it to configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices. You can also use this policy for the gradual Controlled Feature Rollouts (CFR). To learn more, see Enable and control optional updates for your organization. This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.

This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, seeD3D12 Independent Devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.

This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.

This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain” policy.

This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.

This update addresses an issue that causes Windows to fail. This occurs when you use BitLocker on a storage medium that has a large sector size.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop sessions. Sometimes you receive a wrong error message when you try to sign in to a session.

This update addresses an issue that affects Start menu icons. They are missing after you sign in for the first time.

This update addresses an issue that affects settings. They do not sync even if you turn on the toggle on the Windows Backup page in the Settings app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS "BackupDirectory" policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”

The update addresses an issue that affects those who use Windows Update for Business. After you are asked to change your password at sign in, the change operation fails. Then you cannot sign in. The error code is 0xc000006d.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Excel. It stops responding. This occurs when you press CTRL or Shift while using the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME). read more

Windows 11 version 21H2 (build 22000.2416)

On the older version of Windows 11, dubbed version 21H2, you're going to see build 22000.2416, or KB5030217. This isn't a huge update. It just addresses an issue that affects authentication. Using a smart card to join or rejoin a computer to an Active Directory domain might fail, and the issue is now fixed. Again, the update also comes with the same features as the August Preview Update. The changelog is below, and a manual download is available through Microsoft.

New! This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information.

This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information. This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Israel.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.

This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, see D3D12 Independent Devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.

This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.

This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain policy.”

This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS "BackupDirectory" policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”

The update addresses an issue that affects those who use Windows Update for Business. After you are asked to change your password at sign in, the change operation fails. Then you cannot sign in. The error code is 0xc000006d. read more

Windows 10

Still running Windows 10? Don't worry, you're getting an update, too. It's either OS Builds 19044.3448 or 19045.3448. You'll see this as KB5030211 in Windows Update. There are no changes other than tweaks for security issues. If you need to download it, Microsoft has you covered.

As always, you'll find these updates in Windows Update waiting for you, but if you're not seeing them, the manual downloads are available with the links above. None of these updates have known issues at the moment, either.