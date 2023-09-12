Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Key Takeaways

  • Patch Tuesday is here.
  • Windows 11 22H2 build 22621.228 fixes issues Sticky Keys, patches security issues, and tweaks the search box.
  • Windows 11 21H1 build 22000.2416 fixes smart card authentication issues.
  • Windows 10 builds 19044.3448 and 19045.3448 include minor bug fixes for security issues.
  • Manual downloads are available if needed. No known issues were reported for these updates.

If you're on a laptop or a desktop that runs Windows, it's time to head to Windows Update. Today is Patch Tuesday, which is the day Microsoft rolls out monthly security and bug fixes for Windows 10 and Windows 11. This month's patch is fairly small since it's just bug fixes and security tweaks, but it still is important to grab, so your PC stays secure from the latest threats.

Anyway, on Windows 11 22H2, you're going to see build 22621.2283, also known as KB5030219. It's the update that fixes Sticky Keys, and other security issues, and tweaks the search box. Those running the original version of Windows 11 will see build 22000.2416, showing as KB5030217. This update fixes issues with smart card authentication. Finally, on Windows 10, there are builds 19044.3448 and 19045.3448, otherwise known as KB5030211. It's just small bug fixes.

Windows 11 version 22H2 (build 22621.2283)

Starting first with the latest version of Windows on build 22621.2283, and KB5030219, you're going to see two tweaks. The update removes a blank menu item from the Sticky Keys menu, and it changes the app defaults experience a bit. The update also addresses security issues. In addition, this update addresses an issue that affects authentication. Using a smart card to join or rejoin a computer to an Active Directory domain might fail. This occurs after you install Windows updates dated October 2022 or later. Otherwise speaking, this release brings everything seen on August's preview update, as seen below. Manual downloads for this update are available through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Windows 11 version 21H2 (build 22000.2416)

On the older version of Windows 11, dubbed version 21H2, you're going to see build 22000.2416, or KB5030217. This isn't a huge update. It just addresses an issue that affects authentication. Using a smart card to join or rejoin a computer to an Active Directory domain might fail, and the issue is now fixed. Again, the update also comes with the same features as the August Preview Update. The changelog is below, and a manual download is available through Microsoft.

Windows 10

Still running Windows 10? Don't worry, you're getting an update, too. It's either OS Builds 19044.3448 or 19045.3448. You'll see this as KB5030211 in Windows Update. There are no changes other than tweaks for security issues. If you need to download it, Microsoft has you covered.

As always, you'll find these updates in Windows Update waiting for you, but if you're not seeing them, the manual downloads are available with the links above. None of these updates have known issues at the moment, either.