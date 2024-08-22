Key Takeaways Server-grade hardware for NAS is affordable, but power consumption should be considered before purchasing.

From budget-friendly pre-built enclosures to custom-built rigs, NAS enthusiasts have plenty of options to choose from for their ideal storage solutions. However, once you venture past the mainstream PC market, you may realize that it's possible to integrate server-grade hardware into your NAS machine. So, if you’ve been eyeing server parts for a while, these five reasons should be enough to convince you to build your NAS with them.

5 Server hardware is fairly affordable

But there’s a major catch to this statement

Besides their easy-to-use nature, NAS devices are fairly light on your wallet with their cheap price tags. However, it’s just as easy to find inexpensive components that are designed for server tasks, and by extension, NAS workloads. Workstations powered by outdated Xeon chips have been making the rounds for quite a while, and if you know where to look, you can get relatively powerful hardware without spending over $300.

That said, there’s a major aspect to consider before you take the plunge and grab an “affordable” server machine. Despite their cheap prices, server-grade hardware is known for consuming excessive power. If you’re not mindful of your usage, you might find yourself with an astronomically high electricity bill. Of course, not all server machines are electricity-guzzling titans, so you should conduct some research on the hardware before you get tempted by the allure of cheap prices.

4 Adequate number of PCIe slots

The more, the merrier, right?

On paper, the idea of choosing a system with more PCIe slots as a NAS system may sound overkill, especially considering that the average user often relegates their NAS to storage tasks. However, there are a ton of reasons why you’d want more PCIe sockets on your NAS. For example, vacant PCIe slots will allow you to plug in additional NICs, including 10GbE cards. In addition to boosting your NAS’ read/write transfer speeds, adding extra Ethernet connections can provide better load balancing and port failover provisions.

As if that’s not enough, you can even slot in USB expansion cards to use external HDDs. Likewise, if you find yourself requiring more M.2 SSDs, you can easily do that with the help of certain PCIe adapters.

3 High performance in virtualization workloads

Who doesn't love running tons of containers and VMs on their NAS?

Like it or not, you’re bound to plunge headfirst into the world of virtual machines and containers after investing in a NAS. Although premium NAS systems can handle moderately-taxing container workloads, there’s no denying that a server-grade machine will outperform your average NAS and even mainstream PCs when it comes to running multiple containers and VMs at the same time.

That’s because server processors have far more cores and threads than their counterparts, making them better at virtualization tasks. On top of that, the average server mobo has ample RAM slots and supports multiple memory channels. And while we’re on the subject of RAM…

2 Compatibility with ECC memory

Data corruption, begone!