Windows comes with a myriad of background services, many of which run automatically, even if I never actually used their underlying functionality. By disabling a handful of these non-essential services, I was able to free up system resources and boost my computer’s responsiveness. Here are the services I disabled, along with why they were holding me back and how to disable them.

5 Windows Search

You can start it manually if you want