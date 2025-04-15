Windows comes with a myriad of background services, many of which run automatically, even if I never actually used their underlying functionality. By disabling a handful of these non-essential services, I was able to free up system resources and boost my computer’s responsiveness. Here are the services I disabled, along with why they were holding me back and how to disable them.

You can start it manually if you want