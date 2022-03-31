How to set up te HP Elite Dragonfly G3 for working from home

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is a fantastic laptop for getting work done, whether you want to use it at the office or anywhere else. The lightweight design, the great display, and the high-quality webcam mean you can just as easily take it with you and make video calls where you look great. We live in the era of remote and hybrid work, and the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is a great laptop for working from home.

But if you do want to work from home for extended periods of time, there are a few things you can do to make your experience that much better. Some accessories can greatly improve your productivity, so it’s worth looking into some options to make things that much better for you. Here are a few ways you can make the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 an even better laptop for working from home.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Second monitor for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3

Probably one of the most important accessories you can get for your laptop is a second screen. Multi-monitor setups are a huge help when it comes to productivity, because they give you that much more space to work with. Working from home (or anywhere) often requires you to juggle a lot of apps at the same time, and while the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has a good screen for multi-tasking and productivity, having another screen is a huge help. This way, you can see more apps at the same time without having to switch windows all the time, and you can keep everything in view. It’s easier to reference material on one screen and work on the other, and so on.

If you want a sharp monitor at an affordable price, the HP U27 is a fantastic option we’d recommend. It’s a 27-inch panel and it comes in 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. That means it can fit a ton of content and have that content look super sharp at the same time. You can open apps in split-screen mode and still see a lot of content at once, so it’s perfect for multi-tasking. The HP U27 also has built-in speakers so you can get more powerful sound from it, and it includes tilt and height adjustments so you can get a more comfortable viewing experience. As for how you can connect to it, you can use HDMI, DisplayPort, or connect wirelessly, which is a great option to have.

You can buy just one monitor and use it alongside your laptop’s screen (personally, that’s what I do), or you can buy a pair and have a setup completely focused on your bigger screens. Keep in mind, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 only has one HDMI port so you’ll need an adapter to connect multiple monitors.

HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor The HP U27 is a sharp 27-inch display with 4K resolution and it's great for getting work done. See at HP

If you want the bigger viewing experience without having two monitors, another great option is going with an ultrawide monitor. These are single monitors that are wide enough to replace two monitors, and if you want to go that route, we recommend the Samsung S65UA monitor. This is a big monitor with a wide 21:9 aspect ratio and UWQHD resolution (3440 x 1440), so it gives you a ton of space to work with. Windows 11 has some improvements to split-screen multitasking with Snap Layouts and Snap Groups, so a screen like this is better than ever. Plus, the display has a 100Hz refresh rate, it supports HDR10, and it connects via a USB Type-C cable. That means the monitor can also charge your laptop, and it even has Ethernet and USB ports that link up to your laptop. All of that data is connected with a single USB-C cable, so you can still free up the other ports on your laptop.

Samsung S65UA The Samsung S65UA s an ultrawide monitor with a sharp UWQHD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It connects vis a single cable, and it can serve as a USB hub for your PC. See at Samsung

Headset

Something else you might need while you’re working from home is a headset for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. It’s useful for a couple of reasons. For one thing, it can help you drown out distractions when you need to focus, you can play focus music, and so on. For another, you can listen to music or make calls much more clearly and without potentially bothering other people in your house. With a headset, you get a microphone closer to your mouth for clearer sound, and since you’re the only one who can hear it, it’s easier to share a workspace with someone else in your home.

it may not fit everyone’s budget, but if you want the best headset for Windows, you can’t get much better than Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2. These are premium headphones with great sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC). But what really makes them great is how intuitive they are to use. Each earcup acts as a dial, which allows you to easily adjust the volume, but also the intensity of the ANC, so you can easily get the sound experience that’s most comfortable to you at any given time. Of course, it also has touch controls to control music playback, so you can tap to pause/play, for example. You can also use the Surface app for Windows to change equalizer and touch control settings, which isn’t something a lot of headphones support on Windows PCs.

Surface Headphones 2 The Surface Headphones 2 are the perfect pairing for a Windows PC. They have intuitive audio controls, a modern design, and you can configure them easily with the Surface app. See at Amazon

If you want something a bit more affordable, you might consider something like the Anker Soundcore Life Q30, which costs around $80. it doesn’t have all the fancy features of the Surface Headphones 2, but it does have multi-mode ANC, customizable equalizers, and up to 40 hours of playtime, so it’s still a great option, especially if you’re on a budget.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 The Soundcore Life Q30 headset offers a solid listening experience with ANC support and 40 hours of battery life at a reasonable price. See at Amazon

Mouse and keyboard for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3

Typing on a laptop keyboard and using a touchpad is a fine compromise when you’re using a laptop on the go. That’s just the way things have to be in order to be portable. But if you’re working from home, you can get a better experience by buying a proper mouse and keyboard for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. These can typing much more comfortable, and moving your mouse much quicker and more effective. You can buy just one of these things depending on your needs, or you can buy both.

For the keyboard, if you want a premium experience, we recommend the Razer Pro Type Ultra. This is one of Razer’s first products designed for the office, but it fits in very well. It has a sleek-looking design with a grey aluminum chassis and white keycaps that looks great in any office. The keyboard backlight is also white, so everything looks clean and professional. The keyboard uses Razer’s linear silent mechanical switches for a comfortable typing experience, plus you get a plush wrist rest that attaches magnetically to the keyboard. This is a great keyboard for work or even gaming. There’s also a wired version if you want to save a bit of money.

Razer Pro Type Ultra The Razer Pro Type Ultra is a mechanical keyboard designed for productivity, featuring a sleek design and an included wrist rest for extra comfort. See at Amazon

As for the mouse, our recommendation has to go to the Logitech MX Master 3, which is one of the very best mice you can get right now for productivity. This is an ergonomic mouse (for right-hand users, at least) that can connect via Bluetooth or using the included dongle. It has customizable buttons with shortcuts that you can configure for specific apps, a 4,000 DPI sensor that works on any surface, and a premium MagSpeed scroll wheel that’s made from machined steel.

Using a feature called SmartShift, the MagSpeed wheel can change automatically between ratchet mode – where you feel each individual click as you scroll – for scrolling slowly, or a free-spin mode that allows you to scroll faster without feeling each click. Additionally, there’s a second scroll wheel on the side that you can use for horizontal scrolling when applicable. All of that makes this a fantastic mouse for work.

Logitech MX Master 3 The Logitech MX Master 3 is one of the best productivity mice you can find right now. It has a premium ergonomic design, customizable buttons and gestures, and a MagSpeed scroll wheel with SmartShift technology. See at Amazon

Thunderbolt dock

Like most other business laptops, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has a solid supply of ports already and that should help you connect all the peripherals you want. But if you have a more complex setup with multiple displays, USB devices, and even if you want an Ethernet port, a Thunderbolt dock can be a huge help.

The Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock is one of the very best ones you can buy today, as it gives you just a ton of ports. Five USB Type-A ports one the back (plus one on the front), one USB Type-C port, two DisplayPort and two HDMI outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers. That’s a ton of connectivity options, including a few ports that the HP Elite Dragonfly doesn’t have built-in. Gigabit Ethernet and SD card readers are two features you don’t get with the laptop, so they’re two great additions. Plus, it makes it easier to connect more displays and other USB peripherals. The dock even supports up to 96W of power delivery, so you can charge your laptop and connect all your peripherals with just one port.

It is a bit pricy, and you can look at some of the best docks for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 if you want to explore other options. But very few will offer this much versatility, and even compared to other similar docks, this one isn’t overly expensive by any means.

Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock This Plugable docking station has a total of 14 ports, including USB Type-A, Ethernet, two display outputs, and more. You can connect all your peripherals to your laptop with a single cable, and it even supports power delivery. See at Amazon

Webcam

We left this one at the bottom because a webcam isn’t something you’re very likely to need with the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. This is a laptop that has a 5MP webcam with 1080p video and useful features like auto framing and lighting correction. For the majority of users, you should be able to use the built-in webcam to make high-quality video calls. As such, you’ll only need an external webcam if you really want the best of the best in webcam quality, or if you’re using a setup where the webcam on the laptop isn’t readily accessible.

If that applies to you, then the Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam is probably the best option for you. This is one of the very best webcams right now for a few reasons. For one thing, it supports 4K video, which is already very sharp. Not only that, it uses a Sony STARVIS sensor which offers great low-light performance, so it should work in even more environments. It also has smart features like auto framing, auto focus, lighting correction, and HDR support. To top it all off, the camera also includes a Windows Hello IR sensor so you can use it for facial recognition. There isn’t much more you could ask for here.

As we’ve mentioned, this isn’t something most users should need, but it’s the best upgrade you can get.

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam The Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam is one of the best webcams on the market today. It has a 4K sensor optimized for low light, smart features, and HDR support so you always look your best. See at Amazon

And those are the most essential items you might need to make the most of your HP Elite Dragonfly G3 while working from home. Not everyone will need everything on this list, but each of these things has its own reasons to be useful, and they’re all great products. One thing you might also need is a desk, assuming you don’t have one already. If that’s the case, you might want to consider a standing desk like the Flexispot Kana Pro Bamboo we reviewed a few months ago.

If you’re interested in buying the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, you’ll have to wait a little longer, since it hasn’t launched just yet. We’ll be sure to have a link down below as soon as it’s live. In the meantime, you can check out the best HP laptops you can buy today. You can always use some of these accessories to make your experience better with other laptops, too.