How to set up the MacBook Air M2 (2022) for working from home

Apple revealed the MacBook Air M2 (2022), along with macOS Ventura, during the main keynote of WWDC22. This lightweight notebook comes with a completely redesigned chassis and upgraded internals. Available in four mesmerizing finishes to choose from, the MacBook Air (2022) is packs the all-new Apple M2 chip. It’s mighty, efficient, and reimagines what a MacBook Air can be. Furthermore, it reintroduces the beloved MagSafe 3 port — which conveniently charges your powerful Mac and safely disconnects if you trip over it. It truly is the epitome of design and performance excellence that has gradually matured over the years. What’s so great about this notebook is that it features a fanless structure. So you won’t be hearing any noise coming from it when you’re focused on a task. Here’s how to set up the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) for working from home.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Set up the MacBook Air for working from home

Download the essentials

Depending on the company you work for, you will find yourself needing to install a certain set of productivity apps. These could include downloading Chrome on your Mac, in addition to Slack, Microsoft Office, Adobe products, Zoom, etc. It really depends on your work field and workplace, plus the tools they expect you to use. You might find some of them on the Apple App Store, and you can download the rest from their respective websites. It’s also a good idea to take a look at the best apps for Apple silicon. That’s because your new MacBook Air packs the M2 chip and these applications will be working smoothly on it.

Set up Focus

Focus is Apple’s Do Not Disturb (DND) 2.0. Through Focus modes you get to create your own work (or play) environment, in which you filter out distractions of your choice. If you’re not sure how to use it, we’ve prepared a guide on how to use Focus. The process is straightforward — yet powerful enough to make a difference when it comes to your productivity. You can silence notifications from everyone excluding your coworkers, and you can mute apps that aren’t related to work. This way you decide what comes through and what doesn’t.

Use your iPhone as a webcam

If you’re running macOS Ventura and iOS 16, you can use your compatible iPhone as a wireless webcam for your notebook. Working on a MacBook Air means attending plenty of meetings. This gives you the flexibility of moving your camera around and use advanced camera features like Desk View or Center Stage. If you’re not sure how to use the Continuity Camera feature, we also have a guide to get you started.

Make it grow a limb or two

The MacBook Air (2022) harnesses the power of Apple’s M2 chip to execute its tasks. However, it’s very lacking when it comes to port variety. You get a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a MagSafe 3 charging port. That’s not a lot. To further utilize the M2’s might, you might want to buy a dock or two. This way, you get a wider variety of ports at your disposal. So whether your work requires you to connect cameras, SD card, microphones, or an external display — you will have a compatible port for it, through the dock.

Take advantage of Universal Control

Universal Control allows you to control your iPad or another Mac through the main MacBook’s keyboard and trackpad. It’s perfect for the multitaskers who want to work on several tasks simultaneously. If Universal Control isn’t what you’re looking for, there’s also Sidecar. This feature allows you to mirror your MacBook Air’s display to the iPad — which acts as a wireless external display (and supports the Apple Pencil).

The MacBook Air M2 (2022) is a great device for working from home. It’s light, portable, powerful, and reasonably priced. In fact, I personally use a MacBook Air to do my job — and it’s undoubtedly excellent!

Apple MacBook Air (2022) The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe support. Best Buy can notify you when it's available. View on Best Buy

Do you prefer working from home or at an office, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.