How to set up the MacBook Air (2022)

The MacBook Air (2022) offers a bold new look and is one of the first products in Apple’s Mac lineup to feature the new Apple M2 chip. If this is your first time setting up an Apple Mac product, don’t worry, we are here to help. This is how to set up your new MacBook Air.

Setting up and powering on the MacBook Air (2022)

First you’re going to take it out of the box and take inventory.

Make sure you have the laptop, charging cable, and power adapter.

Take out the power adapter, plug in the USB-C port into the adapter and then connect the MagSafe adapter to the computer. It should look similar to the image above and will illuminate amber if it’s charging or green if the laptop is fully charged.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Open the lid of the MacBook Air (2022) and locate the power button in the upper right hand corner. This button will also act as your Touch ID button. We will talk more about this later.

Press the button. The MacBook Air should turn on and unleash a “bong” tone.

Setting up the OS and user account on the MacBook Air (2022)

After a few seconds, macOS should boot up and greet you with a multilingual splash screen saying “hello” in many different languages.

You’ll be greeted by the Setup Assistant, which will walk you through each step.

Choose your language, region, and any accessibility options you might want to enable.

Connect to Wi-Fi or choose an alternative option

Data and Privacy options,

The Migration Assistant will help those with older Macs or Windows PCs to transfer data

After this you can choose to sign into your Apple ID, if you do not have one, you can create one.

You must agree to the terms and conditions. Next you will setup your name, account name and password.

After going through the prompts, you’ll be asked to setup Touch ID

You can do this by placing your finger on the power button in the upper right hands corner (this is optional, you can skip it, but it is recommended.)

Once complete, you will gain access to macOS, which you can see above.

Now you can start using and downloading some of the best apps for your brand new MacBook Air (2022)!

Hopefully, this setup guide was helpful. While it is tailored for the MacBook Air (2022), it can also be applied to other modern Mac products. The MacBook Air will be available from Apple and other retailers in July.