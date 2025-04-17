If you are like me, you probably switch between multiple command-line tools for your work, such as Command Prompt, Windows PowerShell, and WSL for Linux workflows. Individually, these tools are powerful enough and work well once you get used to them. However, when you need to use them simultaneously, jumping between separate windows feels unproductive. That’s where Windows Terminal helps you.

Unlike most users assume, Terminal is technically not a command-line tool itself. It’s actually a container that lets you run popular Windows command-line tools like CMD or PowerShell. On the Terminal app, you can open these tools separately in a single window, together in different tabs, or in a horizontal or vertical split view. Essentially, it saves you from opening multiple windows and constantly alt-tabbing, ultimately saving a considerable amount of time. Once you set it up, you get a smoother and more organized workflow that’s genuinely more enjoyable.

What is Windows Terminal, and why should you care?

A modern command-line tool that centralizes your workflows

As mentioned, the Windows Terminal is a container or interface that lets you run all your command-line environments from one place. That means you don’t need to open a CMD or a PowerShell window separately anymore. Just launch the Terminal app and access any shell you like.

Windows Terminal features a tabbed interface that lets you launch as many sessions as possible in a single window. Further, there are split panes to view and work on multiple shells side-by-side. Unlike other command-line tools, you get a lot of customization options in Terminal to change themes, shortcuts, and profiles, whatever best suits your workflow.

If you run Windows 11 version 22H2 or later, Terminal will come pre-installed and already set as the default command-line experience. For versions below 22H2, you can download it manually from the Microsoft Store. The app doesn’t come pre-installed on Windows 10, but if you run Windows 10 version 1903 or later, you can easily install it from the Microsoft Store and set it up.