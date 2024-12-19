PC gaming has never been easier, with out-of-the-box defaults for most hardware that works well. But to get the absolute best out of our graphics cards, a few things can be tweaked even further. Whether your graphics card comes from AMD, Intel, or Nvidia, they all have an assortment of software features that can be changed to make the graphics driver work better for your needs without having to overclock your GPU. Once you've figured out which PC games to play, it's time to get those games running at their best.

You're leaving performance on the table if not

Before we get to tweaking GPU driver settings, the most important thing is to keep your drivers up to date. Every new driver comes with specific fixes for general performance and for specific game issues, so with a few clicks of your mouse, you get a better experience. If you haven't installed a specific driver package from AMD, Intel, or Nvidia, and are still using the drivers that came through Windows Update, go to the manufacturer's website and find the drivers for your graphics card, then install them. That will give you access to more customizability and tools to improve your gaming experience.

To keep your graphics drivers updated once installed, it's easiest to use the software the manufacturer installs:

AMD: Open AMD Software Adrenalin Edition and click on Check for updates near the top right. Download and install any updates that show up.

Open and click on Check for updates near the top right. Download and install any updates that show up. Intel: For Arc GPUs, open the Intel Arc Control app and click Check for updates in the bottom-right corner to check for new drivers. If you don't have that app, go to the Intel driver download page, look for Intel Driver and Software Assistant (DSA), and download, install, and run it to check for new drivers.

For Arc GPUs, open the and click in the bottom-right corner to check for new drivers. If you don't have that app, go to the Intel driver download page, look for Intel Driver and Software Assistant (DSA), and download, install, and run it to check for new drivers. Nvidia: Open the Nvidia app, select the Drivers tab from the left, and install any new driver package that is shown.

Doing updates in this way also installs any updates to the software connected to the driver package, keeping everything running smoothly on your GPU.

3 For AMD GPUs

Radeon GPUs have a wide range of software options to play with

AMD's Radeon graphics cards are known for their value proposition for high performance at a lower cost. But you can get even more performance by tweaking a few of the many options inside the AMD Software Adrenalin Edition software that gets installed alongside the GPU drivers. There are a ton of options here, but we're focusing on just a few that will bring benefits, no matter which games you play.

All these options are on the Gaming tab under the Graphics menu:

Frame-Rate Target Control: This enables you to set a hard cap on FPS at a driver level, which is useful for older games that would normally go to super high FPS and run the risk of making an annoying coil whine from your GPU. It's also recommended to use in conjunction with FreeSync, with FRTC set to one FPS below the maximum number in your gaming monitor's FreeSync range. That way, you'll never go over the FPS and enjoy buttery-smooth frames thanks to adaptive sync.

This enables you to set a hard cap on FPS at a driver level, which is useful for older games that would normally go to super high FPS and run the risk of making an annoying coil whine from your GPU. It's also recommended to use in conjunction with FreeSync, with FRTC set to one FPS below the maximum number in your gaming monitor's FreeSync range. That way, you'll never go over the FPS and enjoy buttery-smooth frames thanks to adaptive sync. Anti-Lag: This setting reduces input lag and can be used in any game, so there is no reason not to have it enabled at all times. It's most useful for competitive games where latency could mean the difference between winning and losing, but it's also good for single-player experiences.

Chill: This setting dynamically lowers your GPU power consumption based on your engagement with the game you're playing. It's only supported in some games, but it's worth enabling to reduce power usage when idling on menus.

Enhanced Sync: If you don't have a FreeSync monitor, this setting will reduce screen tearing, improving your gaming experience.

Boost: This setting dynamically changes the resolution depending on the amount of movement in the game you're playing. In theory, that should give you a better experience without reducing graphics settings. It only works in a few games, but more are being added, so there's no downside to leaving it on.

This setting dynamically changes the resolution depending on the amount of movement in the game you're playing. In theory, that should give you a better experience without reducing graphics settings. It only works in a few games, but more are being added, so there's no downside to leaving it on. Radeon Image Sharpening: Do your games seem a little blurry? Enable this and play around with the settings to see if it improves things. A good number to start with is 10%, and see if you prefer it higher or lower.

The other thing you can enable is AMD's Fluid Motion Frames, which is their version of DLSS Frame Generation. On supported hardware, it will improve frame rates by generating new frames with AI, but not every user likes the look it brings, so you can turn it back off if you prefer. Most of the rest of the settings on this tab are legacy features that don't do anything on modern graphics cards, so you can safely leave them at the defaults.

2 For Nvidia GPUs

Nvidia graphics card users have a wealth of options to choose from