Microsoft Edge might command a fraction of the internet browser space but is slowly gaining ground because of its excellent security settings and other unique features that differentiate it from the competition. While nowhere as popular as Google Chrome, Edge is based on the same Chromium backbone and has access to the same extensions to make it a viable alternative.

Like most browsers, Edge isn't perfect out of the box and needs some tweaks to optimize its performance and get the best user experience. If you're considering trying Microsoft Edge, you should immediately change these nine settings for the best user experience.

9 Create new profiles

Separate work and play

I create separate profiles for my work and personal accounts when setting up Microsoft Edge. This makes it easier to track my activities and compartmentalize my thoughts without interference from unwanted notifications and alerts. Individual profiles can also be handy when other people are using your laptop, and you don't want them to access your sensitive information.

To create a new profile, navigate to the profile icon in the top left corner of the Edge browser window. It will display your current signed-in profile and the option to Set up a new personal profile. You can also click on Other profiles to Browse as a guest or Set up a new work or school profile. All you need to do is click on your preferred option, choose whether you want to sync your data, and sign in with your secondary Microsoft account to create the new profile.

8 Sync with Google Chrome

Save your information across browsers

I usually switch between Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome, depending on what I'm doing, and I prefer having my information synced across both apps for seamless access. To do this, I navigate to Settings -> Import browser data -> Import data from Google Chrome. I then select the profile I want to import from and tick the boxes to sync my settings, browsing history, personal info, extensions, and other relevant information.

After syncing, I can easily access the same information across my browsers. I then take it a step further and use the Import browsing data at each browser launch to automatically sync Microsoft Edge with Chrome whenever it starts up.

7 Sync with your phone

Enjoy the same experience on all your devices

It makes sense to sync your Microsoft Edge desktop and mobile browsers so you can access all your information regardless of which device you're working on. Syncing is easy; all you need to do is open Edge on your phone and sign in with your Microsoft account. It should work automatically, but you'll need to activate the Sync toggle in the Sync Settings menu if it doesn't.

You can also set up syncing on your desktop app by signing in with your Microsoft account. After signing in, you can choose which information you'd like to sync across your devices, like the browsing history, bookmarks, and open tabs.

6 Customize your homescreen

Remove the newsfeed and widgets

Edge's default homepage fills your screen with a never-ending newsfeed that is hard on the eyes because of all the on-screen clutter. It's also distracting and can sidetrack you if you're working on a project and need to concentrate. Thankfully, getting rid of it is easy, and all you need to do is click on the Feed layout button on the Edge home screen. Then, choose Headings to make the newsfeed move off-screen to a second page you can scroll down to. You can also choose a Partial view if you want the best of both worlds and have the news feed displayed on half the page with your shortcuts and search taking up the other half.

If you want to make the newsfeed disappear, click Page settings and adjust the toggles to Show content and Show feed. I usually adjust the Show widgets toggle to the off position to avoid filling my screen with irrelevant weather, sports, and market news I don't need to see.

While on the Page settings, I usually activate the Background toggle. I then go into the Customize background page and activate the Change new background daily setting to display new relaxing nature pictures whenever I switch on my laptop. After changing these settings, Edge becomes a minimalist browser with a simple search bar, vibrant backgrounds, and shortcuts to my favorite sites.

5 Use Vertical tabs

It's better for some users

Vertical tabs are an acquired taste that took me a while to get used to because I instinctively moved my hand to the top of the screen to access my open tabs. I now prefer it because I have more vertical space to fit videos, documents, and spreadsheets. It's also more convenient when I have many tabs open because I see their full description instead of cramped icons on the top of the display.

You can turn on vertical tabs by accessing it in Edge's Settings -> Appearance -> Customize toolbar menu. Once activated, the browser will display a tabs icon in the top left corner, allowing you to easily switch between vertical and horizontal tabs with a single click without diving into menus. This feature might not be for everyone, but I think it's excellent for users with multiple open tabs or who want to squeeze more space out of ultra-wide monitors.

4 Split-screen mode

Multi-tasking made easy

I find split-screen mode handy when I'm working on the road and don't have access to a second monitor. This simple tool splits my screen into two separate windows, so I can have Microsoft Word or Google Docs open on one side and have research websites or YouTube open on the other. Each screen takes up half the display and I don't need to worry about resizing windows to get them to fit.

The Microsoft Edge split-screen option is easy to activate in Settings -> Appearance -> Splitscreen. Once activated, it displays an icon in the top right corner that can switch between split-screen and standard mode with just one click. You can also switch the tabs from left to right or split them vertically, which might be better for certain word-processing apps.

3 Hide the favorites bar

You don't need it anyway

The favorites bar at the top of the Microsoft Edge interface is distracting and takes up valuable space that could be used to display web pages or videos. It's also redundant, as you can easily access your favorites through the menu without having them stare you in the face all day.

You can change the behavior of the favorites bar by navigating to Settings -> Appearance -> Show favorites bar. It provides options to Show only on new tabs, Always or Never, and you can pick whichever option you prefer.

2 Sort favorites into collections

Organize your favorites into categories

Collections is like an advanced version of bookmarks that offers more freedom to sort my information by categories and add notes for improved organization and efficiency. I find it helpful to keep my work projects separate from each other, and sort saved tabs into specific categories, like tech news or health websites, so all the relevant information is in one place.

The Collections setting is located in the main Edge menu. All you need to do is click on Create a new collection to create a new collection category. After that, you can open the category you've created and click on Add current page to add the page you're currently on to the collection. Another advantage of collections is that you can create custom notes for each one or copy all the links to your clipboard and paste them into other programs.

1 Change security settings

Protect your privacy

Privacy and security are critical when browsing, and Edge has numerous features to improve your safety. The built-in tracking prevention tool prevents sites from collecting your browsing history and other data that can be sold to third parties without your knowledge. To activate this feature, go to Settings -> Privacy, search, and services and choose between Basic, Balanced, and Strict under Tracking Prevention. You can also view blocked trackers or set Edge to use strict tracking in InPrivate mode.

Another way to improve your protection is with the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen. This tool protects against malware websites and applications, phishing attacks, and malicious files by analyzing pages and downloads for suspicious activity and against a list of known threats. You can activate this feature by going to Settings -> Privacy, search, and Services -> Security and activating the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen toggle. It's also wise to activate the Block potentially unwanted apps slider, which prevents adware and other unwanted programs that could slow your PC's performance.

Should you change all these settings?

Everyone has different preferences, and it's up to you to decide how you want your browser to perform. These are just some of the settings we recommend changing to improve your experience, and there could be others that make sense to you, like activating dark mode or blocking media from autoplaying.