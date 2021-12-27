Several affordable Galaxy devices are receiving the December 2021 security update

Samsung has vastly improved its software update game in recent years, going from one of the worst OEMs for updates to one of the best. Over the past months, the company has consistently beaten most Android OEMs in delivering monthly security patches to its flagships phones. But that doesn’t mean the South Korean giant doesn’t care about other, more affordable phones in its vast portfolio. Earlier this month, Samsung rolled out the December 2021 security update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and a few other flagships. Now, it’s expanding the update to more affordable models such as the Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy S20 FE.

As SamMobile reports, Samsung has started rolling out the December 2021 update to the Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Tab Active 3, and Galaxy Tab S6. Starting with the Galaxy A32 5G, the phone is picking up a new update in the US with firmware version A326U1UES6AUL1. The update includes December 2021 security patches along with general bug fixes.

Next up, the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy A71 have started receiving the December 2021 update in select markets, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

Finally, the Galaxy Tab S6 and Tab Active 3 are also being treated to the December security update. The Galaxy Tab S6 update carries firmware version T865XXS5CUL1 and is currently rolling out in Germany. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 update is currently live in UAE and comes with firmware version T575XXU3BUL2.

If you own any of these devices, be on the lookout for a notification in the coming days. You can also manually check for the update by heading over to Settings > Software update and tapping on the Download Install button.

