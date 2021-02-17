Shorten and Track your Links for Free with Sh-ort – URL Shortener

A good URL shortener can be a very powerful tool when it’s equipped with the right features. Sh-ort is an app that is designed to help you generate short URLs, track their clicks, and manage everything from a very convenient app. This is a particularly useful app for anyone that uses links to drive traffic to a target website. Use this for tweeted links, YouTube description URLs, Facebook posts, or any other situation where you might need to monitor link activity.

Sh-ort – URL Shortener is available for free on the Google Play store. You can download it using the link below.

Sh-ort is made by one of the Recognized Developers from the XDA forums.. It’s always good to see high quality apps coming from our users. The developer has an official thread where they can accept feedback from the community. Use this link to have a direct line of communication with the developer.

The Sh-ort app is designed to be as simple as possible, giving you all the features you’ll need with minimal setup. To track and manage your links, you can sign in with your Google account. Paste your long URL into the app and generate your new short URL. The short URLs will use the prefix “short.app/“. Each link will be saved to your account with an icon, description, and timestamp.

You can track the activity of a specific link and see how many clicks it has received. You can also see a chart showing each time there was a click, and when your link is most active. View your link’s activity within the span of 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

The app UI makes it easy to see all of your data at a glance. You can use the Overview page to see all of your active links and their current performance. Sort by “best” or “list all” to change the order of your links. Once your list of links starts to grow, use the filter options to list links for specific websites. This is useful for anyone who posts a lot of affiliate links that they need to track.

Sh-ort is a pretty amazing app when it comes to URL shorteners. Download the app today and start tracking your URLs with in-depth analytics and a fantastic UI.

