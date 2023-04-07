There are a few ways you can get access to Microsoft's Office apps, whether you use their free online versions, buy a perpetual license of Office 2021, or get a Microsoft 365 subscription. That last option is the one Microsoft pushes the most, and it comes in two variants. Microsoft 365 Personal is meant for a single user, but there's also Microsoft 365 Family, which lets you share the benefits of the subscription with up to five people, so they can use it on their own great laptops (and desktops) or Macs.

If you don't know how to share Microsoft 365 benefits with others, there are two primary ways you can do this, so let's take a closer look.

How to share Microsoft 365 Family benefits with anyone

The easiest way to share Microsoft 365 Family with anyone else is to simply follow the steps below:

Go to the Microsoft services sharing page on its website. Log in with the account that purchased the Microsoft 365 subscription. Under Share subscription, click Start sharing. Choose either Create link or Email invite. Create link generates a link you can send to anyone through a messaging service, email, or other means.

generates a link you can send to anyone through a messaging service, email, or other means. Email invite sends an email with the invite link to the person you want to add. Repeat the process for any other people you want to share it with.

How to share Microsoft 365 with your Microsoft family

Another way to share a Microsoft 365 Family subscription is to create a Microsoft family. Microsoft 365 is automatically shared with family members provided you still have enough shares available. To share Microsoft 365 with a family member, follow these steps:

Go to the Microsoft services page. Under Share subscription, click Add or manage Microsoft family members. Click Add a family member and enter the Microsoft account email of the person you want to add. Once they accept the invite, they'll be part of your Microsoft family, and the subscription will be shared with them.

Stop sharing Microsoft 365 Family

If you want to stop sharing your Microsoft 365 Family subscription with someone, the process is fairly simple, too.

Go to the Microsoft services page. Under Share subscription find the person you want to remove from the subscription. Click Stop sharing. Click Stop sharing again to confirm your decision.

That's all there is to it. This process applies to both family members and anyone else you invited to join the subscription. You don't have to remove a family member in order to stop sharing the benefits of the Microsoft 365 Family subscription with them, so you have some flexibility with how everything is set up.

If you'd like to learn about other Microsoft account settings, check out how to add a child account to Windows 11.