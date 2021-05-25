XDA Basics: How to share your Wi-Fi password on Android phones

Knowing how to share a Wi-Fi password is always handy. If you wish to share your Wi-Fi password on Android, there are different ways to do so. The method you use might vary depending on your Android version. For instance, from Android version 10 onwards, any cheap Android phone can share a Wi-Fi password using a QR code. By extension, this also applies to all the best Android smartphones on the market right now.

Sharing a Wi-Fi password using a QR code is simple — you share a QR code, someone scans it, and they’re connected instantaneously on the same Wi-Fi network. This is the most efficient way Android has ever provided for sharing Wi-Fi passwords. It removes the need to remember your Wi-Fi password for good and there’s no need for an extra manual password entry step. This tutorial shows you how to share your Wi-Fi password using a QR code on Android 10 or later.

Before we jump right in, please note that these steps will vary depending on your specific Android phone.

Ensure you’re connected to the Wi-Fi network you want to share.

Navigate to your Android phone’s Settings App. You can do that by locating the app, or by swiping down from the top of your screen to reveal the Quick Settings menu and then tapping the Gear icon.

Next, tap Wi-Fi. Tap the connected network name or SSID. This will take you to an advanced settings page. Locate the share button (QR code icon) and tap it.

At this point, some Android phones might prompt you to enter a device PIN, password, or fingerprint before revealing the QR code. Enter the passcode to verify it’s you if prompted. Your Android phone will then generate a unique QR code instantly.

Take another Android phone you want to connect to the same Wi-Fi network and open the Settings app.

Go to Wi-Fi, then tap the QR code scanner icon at the top to launch the QR code scanner. If there’s no dedicated QR scan button under Wi-Fi, you can check for a dedicated QR code scanner app. Alternatively, let them open the default camera app and then point it at the QR code – it will automatically show an option to scan the QR code.

You can also use QR code scanner apps to do the same. Some of the best QR Code scanner apps include; WIFI QR Code Scanner: QR Code Generator Free WIFI QR Scanner – QR Code Reader & Barcode Generator QR & Barcode Reader

Tap the QR code button to scan the code.

Select Connect to this network on the next page. After that, the Android phone will instantly connect to the network ID.

Sharing your Wi-Fi password on Android shouldn’t be a problem if you use QR codes. It’s relatively easy, and you don’t have to disclose your password publicly. But before you go ahead to share your Wi-Fi password, you should beware of its implications.

Why you shouldn’t share your Wi-Fi password

Ideally, your local internet connection should be accessible by trusted individuals only. You shouldn’t be openly sharing Wi-Fi passwords with each and everyone around. The most notable reason to not do so is that you can be blocked from certain apps and websites if the guest misbehaves and your IP is banned. Sharing your Wi-Fi password can also lead to bandwidth hogging, and you can easily hit your data caps if you use a limited plan.

Your devices can also be affected by malware, and the Wi-Fi network can be used to access your devices. A guest can also perform suspicious activities like downloading or accessing illegal materials, which may haunt you later. So before happily sharing your Wi-Fi password, keep all of these things in mind.