You can now share YouTube videos directly to Snapchat

Snapchat is the pioneer of the Story feature that many social media platforms have been copying. The app launched as a convenient tool to send expiring photos and videos to friends. It then started evolving to include more features — such as the map, memories archive, and much more. The latest addition to this (arguably) dying service makes consuming digital goods with friends a tad easier. Snapchat now allows iOS and Android users to directly share YouTube videos in Snaps.

Snapchat has announced in a newsroom post that it’s adding YouTube integration to its Creative Kit. This allows users running the latest version of the app to directly attach YouTube video links to their Snaps. The feature works for both Snap Stories and one-on-one Snaps. So now you can attach rich YouTube video links — which other users can tap to watch in the YouTube app or website.

To directly share a YouTube video to Snapchat:

Launch the YouTube app.

Click on the Share button of the desired video.

Select Snapchat from the list of available apps.

This will add a rich link to the Snapchat camera, so you can take photos or videos, edit them, while including this adjustable preview/sticker.

This new feature is a very welcome one, as it makes it easier to react to a certain YouTube video — through the Snapchat camera integration. Also, users can now get an idea of what the video is about before clicking it, thanks to the included thumbnail of the new YouTube sticker. It’s available for all iPhone and Android phone users on the latest version of the app. If you’ve already updated Snapchat and still don’t see it, try force-quitting the app or reinstalling it.

Source: Snapchat Newsroom