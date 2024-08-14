Key Takeaways ShareX provides advanced capture and editing tools for precise screenshots with various features on Windows 11.

Integration with multiple services make it much easier to share images with others.

ShareX offers more than just capturing and sharing, with added features like a color picker, image beautifier, and more.

There ae plenty of ways to take screenshots on Windows 11, with multiple apps available out there. Since Windows 11 launched, Microsoft has been investing a lot into the Snipping Tool, too, so there's a good chance you might not even need a third-party tool to begin with.

But if taking screenshots is something you do frequently, then there's no debate: ShareX is the way to go. This open-source app has been around for a long time, and it's built quite a repertoire of features that make it the go-to tool if you want to capture and share screenshots easily.

Precise captures with a lot of features

One of the best things about ShareX is the capture process in itself. It starts with the basic stuff, like the selection tool. If you're trying to take precise screenshots of an area, thee Windows Snipping Tool can sometimes be a bit cumbersome, since you can't always tell exactly where the edges of your screenshot will be. ShareX makes this way by presenting a zoomed-in version of where your cursor is, making it easy to have picel perfect alignment for your screenshots.

But ShareX also provides a lot of extra editing options for captures even before you capture them. You can add arrows, lines, speech bubbles, stickers, and even other images to your screen and take a screenshot of them that way, so you can more easily point to something specific or provide more specific instructions for someone to follow. There are a lot of tools built right in before you even save the screenshot, and it can be really useful. Snipping Tool has been building up some editing tools, but ShareX is still far ahead.

And if you're interested in video captures, ShareX is also much better than Snipping Tool there. If you're willing to dive into the settings, you can change advanced options like the frame rate, format, capture method, and more to ensure that your recordings look perfect.

Easily share images

You can upload automatically to almost any service

Another huge advantage of ShareX is how easy it makes it to share your screenshots with the world in any way you want. ShareX has integration with all kinds of image and file sharing services, so you can immediately upload images, videos, text, and files to the internet. There are some default settings, like uploading to Imgur as an anonymous user by default, but you can use services like Flickr, Photobucket, or ImageShack. You can even upload images to X (formerly Twitter) and make a tweet with them.

For text, you can upload to Pastebin, Paste2, uPaste, and much more, and for other files, you can use cloud storage services like Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, Mega, and many other options. You can sign into your account on services that require it and streamline the upload process that much mor, and then there are built-in options for sharing a link and even shortening it before sending it to someone. It just makes everything so much easier and faster, so you don't have to hop from one app to another to share your files with others.

All the other features

There's even more to ShareX