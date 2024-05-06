Key Takeaways Tiny and versatile Sharge Flow Mini charges any phone without a cable. Swap USB-C for Lightning included.

Shenzhen-based Sharge may have rebranded from its original Shargeek name, but it's still making some of the coolest chargers around. The Flow Mini is a petite 5,000 mAh battery pack with two charging plugs built into its body, meaning you do not need to carry around an extra cable to charge devices. What sets this new one apart from similar products is that one of the two USB-C plugs can be swapped for a Lightning plug (that's included with the package), so you can use this guy to top up iPhone 14 or older too.

Perhaps the best part? It's only twenty bucks.

About this review: Sharge sent a Flow Mini for review. Sharge did not have input in the content of this article.

Sharge Flow Mini Tiny and versatile Charge any phone without a cable 8 / 10 The Sharge Flow Mini is a small and stylish 5,000 mAh battery pack with two charging ports built into the body for dual-device top-up. One of the two USB-C port can be swapped for a Lightning port to charge older iPhones. Output 12W Input 5V 2A Color Transparent silver Type USB-C and Lightning Battery Capacity 5,000 mAh Cable included Yes Charging Ports One Weight 100g Pros Small, lightweight, and no need to carry an extra cable

Can charge two devices at same time

Option to swap one of the USB-C port for a Lightning, and the extra port is included Cons 12W charging is really slow if topping up a flagship phone

Only one of the two USB-C ports support power input to charge the battery

Perhaps niche appeal: most people who carry an extra portable battery may prefer something bigger with more power

Sharge Flow Mini: Pricing and Availability

The Flow Mini is available for purchase for $20 on Amazon and Sharge's offcial website. The package includeds the charger and an extra Lightning plug adaptor for those who want to swap out one of the two USB-C ports.

Specifications Output 12W Input 5V 2A Color Transparent silver Type USB-C and Lightning Battery Capacity 5,000 mAh Cable included Yes Charging Ports One Weight 100g

Hardware overview

Petite and clever design

The Flow Mini is very small, even by portable charger standards. It weights only 100g, and the rounded tube shape resembles a slightly taller D-sized Duracell battery. The semi-transparent design is a cute touch, though the Flow Mini does not have the internal design of Sharge's Shargeek 170.

There's a 5,000 mAh battery inside, with power output at 12W. There's a bright orange button that is not a power button — the charger will start charging as soon as you plug something in — but instead the button is to check battery capacity, shown by the indicator lights.

What I like

What sets the Flow Mini apart from the thousands of other portable battery packs out there is the fact it has two USB-C plugs built into the body of the charger, so you don't need to carry an additional cable. One of the plug is connected to a cable that's permanently attached to the charger. When not in use, the plug tucks into a little slot, allowing the cable to create a loop that can be used like a lanyard. While I wouldn't do it, I can picture someone looping the cable lanyard around a backpack strap or a small bag for easy carry.

The second USB-C port is located in the middle top of the battery, and can plug directly into just about any phone. Sharge was careful to build the USB-C port a bit longer, so it connects to my iPhone 15 Pro Max with a leather case without problems. This isn't always a given: I definitely need to remove the leather case with some of my other USB-C accessories.

This second USB-C port can actually be removed, and swapped with a Lightning plug. Sharge includes both the USB-C and Lightning plug with the package.

This makes the Flow Mini a very versatile battery. You just need to bring the little guy out and you'll be able to charge your Android, iPhone, wireless buds, or other small devices. You don't have to worry about cables. The ability to plug the charger into a phone also makes it easier to use the phone while charging it at the same time.

What I don't like

Considering this charger is 20 bucks, I can't really complain too much, so consider this nitpick space. I wish the battery could output more power than just 12W, because 12W is very, very slow for modern flagship phones. In fact, if I'm charging a flagship and using it at the same time in the heavy way that I do (shooting videos, cutting clips for Instagram Reels, etc), the power output isn't really enough to add to the battery percentage, the Flow Mini will just merely keep the battery percentage afloat. Realistically, if you want to top up your phone a meaningful amount — let's say you're taking a break at a coffee shop and want to get your 12% battery level up to 40% before moving on to next location — you will need to leave the phone unused for at least a good half an hour.

I also think it's odd that to charge the Flow Mini, you have to plug the USB-C port connected to the cable into a charger, instead of plugging the sturdy end. Since the built-in cable isn't that long, and some wall chargers are higher up, I often have to keep the Flow Mini dangling like this to charge. But, at 100g weight, it's not too big a deal. It just looks odd.

Should you get the Sharge Flow Mini?

You should get the Sharge Flow Mini if:

You want a portable battery pack with a tiny footprint that you can keep on you at all times

You often forget a charging cable and don't want the hassle

You want a charger that can plug directly into the phone without a cable dangling around

You should not get the Sharge Flow Mini if:

You are expecting your battery to quickly charge up your flagship phone

You need your battery to charge your laptops too

The Flow Mini is very useful for me as a casual everyday battery pack that I can keep in my bag at all times. It's lightweight enough that I can keep it in my bag permanently, so I'll always have some backup source of power, or small enough that I can put in my pants pocket with my wallet when I am not bringing a bag.

However, when I am going out for work — there are days when I step out with a laptop, two phones, a camera — then I would need to bring something bigger that can top up my phone faster, and maybe potentially provide some extra juice for the laptop too.

The thing is, these larger, more powerful portable batteries are still very portable. So for some people who may only want to own one portable battery pack, they're still better off just buying a larger one with stronger power output. This makes the Flow Mini a bit of a niche item. It's perfect as a second portable battery, for an average boring day's use. It's not ideal for a camping weekend, or a 16-hour day out exploring a new city.

But hey, it's only $20, so most people can afford to buy this even as a backup.