Purchasing a wall charger has become more of a necessity these past few years thanks to many of the best phones not coming with one included in the box. Then you have to factor in how devices can charge at different wattages. So buying other chargers is always a good idea. While there are a lot of great fast chargers on the market, none look as cool as the Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger.

But this charger is about more than just looks. It's a highly capable wall adapter with three USB-C ports with a maximum output of 67W, and thanks to GaN technology, it comes in a very small package that looks like a retro Mac computer — complete with an old-school pixelated green display. Let's take a closer look at this charger and see why you should consider it when shopping around.

About this review: Shargeek sent us the Retro 67W GaN Charger for the purposes of this review and didn't have input into its contents.

Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger Throwback cool 9 / 10 The Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger is a unique-looking charger that is impressive in its size and output capabilities for the three USB-C ports. It also has a display to show the output levels. Brand Shargeek Output 67W Charging Ports 3 x USB-C Weight 3.8 ounces Dimension 2.69x0.13x0.09 inches Cell Chemistry GaN Smart Features Temperature sensor Pros Unique style that's also functional

Three USB-C output ports

Up to 67W of output Cons No USB-A ports

The prongs are on the bottom $80 at Amazon

The moment I took the Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger from its box, I immediately smiled. I could almost smell the old plastic of the retro Mac computer I used back in elementary school. The beige-like color, the CRT-looking display, and even a little multicolor square that loosely resembles that of the old Mac are the perfect bits for creating nostalgia.

The device also feels very solid in the hand. It has a good weight, and there's no creaking plastic or hollowness to it. On the top are three USB-C ports that can each output up to 67W of different major fast-charging standards like PD, QC, SCP/FCP, and more. The output automatically adjusts from 67W to properly power whatever device you plug into it. When using more than one port, the output numbers change. I do wish there was at least one USB-A port just for added compatibility.

Here's an adequately retro-styled breakdown from Shargeek:

The thought Shargeek put into the design of the Retro 67W GaN Charger continues around to the back, where you see a label showcasing the technical bits. It also has little details like a molded power button and port for plugging in the power cable for the computer it's modeled after. On the bottom is where you'll find the fold-out prongs to plug into a wall outlet. I'm glad the prongs fold flat, but I don't like that they point down when unfolded.

My disappointment in the plug orientation is that if you plug this into a wall, the display will point either up to the ceiling or down at the floor instead of outward towards the room. It does put the USB-C ports in a more accessible location, but the well-thought-out display won't be as visible.

That display shows the appropriate green hue of the retro computers from the past in a nice pixelated style. If the Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger is plugged into the wall, but nothing is charging from it, it will show a Matrix-like flow of green blocks across the screen. But once the block starts charging a device, it will display the output rate.

In my testing, the Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger did a great job properly and safely charging a variety of devices, from my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to the OnePlus Pad, and even some portable chargers I have. The charger uses Shargeek's Active Protecting System 3.0 to guard against overcurrent, overvoltage, overload, under voltage, operating, and short-circuiting while charging your devices.

The Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger offers many of the same features found in other wall adapters. But it stands out because of its style. Of course, the important parts are charge rate and safety when dealing with a charger, but if you can get all of that in a small and awesome-looking device — why wouldn't you?