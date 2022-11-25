Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank $183.2 $229 Save $45.8 The Shargeek Storm 2 has a see-through shell that lets you see the guts of this charger as it rapidly charges your devices via one of the four ports. It's airline safe too! $183.2 at Amazon

If you're looking for a portable battery bank, the Shargeek Storm 2 is one of the best looking around. We have seen tons of great Black Friday deals on portable battery banks over the past few weeks, but none on the Shargeek Storm 2 until now. For an extremely limited time, you can pick up the Storm 2 for nearly $50 off of its retail price during Amazon's Black Friday Lightning deal.

The Shargeek Storm 2 is one of the more unique battery banks you'll see on the market today. With its clear casing and mini display, this thing doesn't hold back when it comes to looks. Regarding its capabilities, the battery pack is stacked, offering 25,600mAh of charge, two USB-C, and one USB-A port.

Going back to the display, it can show you how much charge is left on the battery, how much it is discharging, and so much more. Perhaps what makes this battery even better is that the battery itself can accept a fast charge, meaning you won't be left charging this thing for a whole day. As far as charging goes, it can deliver up to 100W PD fast charging, which is more than enough for laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

If you're looking for an alternative, Anker's 737 power bank is a great option as well, and it is also on sale during Black Friday, coming in at just $99.99. But if you're looking for style and performance, the Shargeek Storm 2 can't be beaten. So, make sure you purchase it quickly, as the deal ends in soon.