OK, I'll admit it; the only reason I decided to get my hands on the Shargeek Storm 2 battery pack was that I thought it looked ridiculously cool. I didn't even dig into the specifications, and I certainly wasn't expecting to use it all that much outside of occasional travel. Well, I was wrong.

There's more to the Storm 2 than its transparent design. I've been using the Storm 2 as my portable battery pack of choice for quite some time now and have found it's just a badass battery pack overall that can charge all of my devices without a hitch. Shargeek may not be the most popular name out there, but it has ended my quest to find the best power bank, even if there are certain things that still make me think twice before recommending it to others.

Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank Recommended The Shargeek Storm 2 has a see-through shell that lets you see the guts of this charger as it rapidly charges your devices via one of the four ports. It's airline safe too! Brand Shargeek Battery Capacity 25,600mAh / 93.5Wh Ports 2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 1x DC barrel connector Weight 579g Dimensions 150.8 x 58.9 x 45.9mm See at Amazon

Pros Cons Excellent design and build quality Expensive price tag A massive 25,600mAh battery to keep all your devices going The transparent design is not for everyone An LCD shows useful battery stats Using a single button to navigate through isn't exactly intuitive

Shargeek Storm 2: Pricing & availability

The Shargeek Storm 2 power bank is available to purchase from Shargeek's website or Amazon in the U.S.

It's priced at $229, but it's frequently discounted and can be purchased for around $210.

The Shargeek Storm 2 is available for purchase in many markets, including the U.S., for $229. You can pick one up from either Amazon or Shargeek's official website and get it delivered to your doorstep in a few working days. That, as far as I can tell, makes it one of the most expensive battery packs on the market right now.

Shargeek also sells a slim version of this monstrosity called the Storm 2 Slim. It comes with a 20,000mAh battery and only a single USB-C (up to 100W) and a USB-A (up to 30W) port, but it's both thinner, taller, and will only cost you $159.

Design and build quality: Built like a tank

The Shargeek Storm 2 has a striking see-through design that makes it instantly recognizable

The Storm 2 has an IPS screen to display useful battery stats

It packs a massive 25,600mAh battery and weighs under 600 grams

Alright, let's address the elephant in the room up top. This battery pack, uh, kind of looks like a bomb. If that's the design the folks over at Sharkgeek were going for, I'd say they were right on the mark. You may beg to differ, but I'd be a little nervous about flashing this thing in public. I would also hold my breath while taking Storm 2 through TSA. It does declare itself as "Airline safe" with a yellow stamp on the side, but the uncanny resemblance isn't helping its case. But that's what makes Storm 2 unique in itself. There's nothing else quite like it on the market, and that's why I see this being so popular.

The Shargeek Storm 2, as you can see, is a massive battery pack with a transparent outer shell that lets you see its guts. You can see the control board on the top with diodes, capacitors, and all that good stuff, while the bottom part houses the battery cells that are stacked on top of each other. Its unique design is what makes the Storm 2 so popular, and it's probably the main reason why you would go searching for it online, as I did.

The plastic case is surprisingly sturdy, although it remains to be seen how it ages over time. It weighs just 1.32 pounds, or just under 600 grams, which isn't too bad considering it packs a massive 25,600mAh battery inside. If you're coming from smaller battery packs, then you'll definitely feel the heft.

What I like the most about Storm 2 is its IPS display. It's not the first power bank to ship with a screen, but it looks cooler than the others I've seen. The barebones design goes well with the IPS screen, and it just looks great as a package together. Shargeek also makes the best use of the screen I've seen by showing more than just the battery charge level. It lets you do things like customize DC output, set a timer, monitor thermals, and more. It's not the most intuitive interface, but it's very easy to get to and it works. The screen also makes it easy to monitor whether your devices are pulling the correct wattage. It's convenient, and I am glad it's here.

4 Images

Close

Ports and charging: Plenty of ports for all your devices

The Shargeek Storm 2 comes with two USB-C ports, a single USB-A, port, and a DC barrel connector.

You can use three ports simultaneously

The USB-C1 port offers up to 100W USB PD charging for supported devices.

The Storm 2 has a lot of ports that let you charge a variety of devices. You get a full-sized USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a DC port for charging your devices. The two USB-C ports are labeled USB-C1 and USB-C2, although I found myself using the USB-C1 port a lot because it's the one that offers 100W USB PD charging. It automatically recognizes the target device to switch voltages accordingly, so it's just plug-and-play for you as an end user.

The screen showing off real-time charging voltages is very convenient. I could see that my Pixel 7 smartphone was pulling 20W, while the 14-inch M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro could pull up to 90W when connected to USB-C. That's faster than what you would normally get with the bundled charger in the box. The Storm 2 also has pass-through charging capabilities, making it better than a lot of chargers out there.

The addition of the DC port also makes it unique because it's not something you see on many power banks these days. The DC port can go up to 75W to ensure you can charge devices that are older than USB-C. You can also manually adjust the DC voltage by fiddling with some settings using the screen. It goes without saying that you can also charge multiple devices at once using Storm 2. It'll automatically spread out the power when two or more devices are connected, and you can use the display to see how much power is being delivered via each port. It is, however, worth noting that you can only charge three devices at any given point because the USB-C1 and the DC ports share the same circuitry. But being able to charge up to three devices at once at such high charging speeds is no small feat, especially for a portable battery pack.

The power bank itself took around an hour and a half to fully charge, which isn't too shabby considering it packs beefy cells. You can use the USB-C1 port to deliver up to 100W power to it, and it'll last you for a long time. I've only been able to drain its battery once, and that was done forcibly for the purpose of this testing.

Should you buy the Shargeek Storm 2?

You should buy the Shargeek Storm 2 if:

You want the most unique-looking battery pack on the market.

You want a powerful and versatile power bank that can rapidly charge all your devices.

You are a power user who needs to charge more than one device at any given time and monitor things like output, thermals, and more.

You shouldn't buy the Shargeek Storm 2 if:

You don't want your power bank to attract a lot of attention.

You're looking for a budget or the best-value power bank. Check out our collection of the best power banks for such options instead.

The Shargeek Storm 2 is so much more than its Cyberpunk-style design, but is it for you? The Storm 2, as I mentioned earlier, is available to purchase in the U.S or $229, so it's clearly not targeted at many shoppers who don't need fancy, expensive power banks. It's made for power users who want the best charging solution while away from their desks. The Shargeek Storm 2 has introduced me to the luxury of being able to rapidly charge all my devices (including my MacBook) even when I am on the move. And the fact that I can do it in style using a charger that's a statement piece in itself seals the deal for me.

The Shargeek Storm 2 is overkill for most users but isn't that the point? You can get a lot of other 20,000mAh battery packs with a screen and a bunch of USB ports for less than half the cost of this one, but they're not Storm 2. Most of them can't deliver 100W of power to your devices, and they certainly don't look so cool while doing it. If that sounds like something you'd be willing to open your wallets for, then you can pick one up using the link below. I would still think twice before taking this through TSA though.