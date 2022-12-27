Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank The Shargeek Storm 2 has a see-through shell that lets you see the guts of this charger as it rapidly charges your devices via one of the four ports. It's airline safe too! $229 at Amazon

There are plenty of great power bank options out there, but none come close to Shargeek line of power banks when it comes to design. They have wonderful transparent shells and most importantly, pack a lot of power in a compact size. At the moment, Shargeek offers two different power banks, the Storm 2 which has a capacity of 25,600mAh and the Storm 2 Slim, which has a slightly smaller capacity at 20,000mAh. Both power banks usually come with hefty price tags, but luckily, they are both being discounted for a limited time.

The Shargeek Storm 2 and Storm 2 Slim are now being offered at $30 and $40 less respectively, thanks to a discount coupon that can be applied to the purchase through Amazon. That brings the price of the Storm 2 down to $199, while the Storm 2 Slim comes down to $159. Although these prices are still quite high when it comes to power banks, both offer immense capacities and features.

The Shargeeks features Power Delivery (PD), meaning you can charge pretty much any kind of device you want, whether it's a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Furthermore, these power banks also support PD charging, meaning you won't have to wait ages for them to charge up. Perhaps the best feature of these units is the small yet easily readable IPS display, which gives a read out of the battery life, output, input, temperature, and more. If you're looking for something different, the Shargeek is going to be a great option for you.