Despite their differences, it's always nice when Microsoft and Apple products play ball with one another. Gating them off from one another does nothing but harm the consumer, so anything that helps them is a win in my book. That's why I was happy to read that iOS and iPadOS users are getting an easier time accessing shared Office documents, and they don't even need to log into their Microsoft account.

Sharing Office files to iPhone and iPad devices is getting a lot easier

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company explains how it's making it easier for Apple fans to open Office files on their devices. While you can't do everything without a Microsoft account, it's still a pretty good feature:

When sharing files with others, recipients have been able to open them in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for the web if they don’t have a Microsoft account - we're now extending this capability to our mobile apps. Recipients are now able to open and view the contents of shared files in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on iPhone and iPad devices without signing in. To make edits or leave comments, they will still need to sign in with a Microsoft account. This means that you can now confidently share documents, worksheets, and presentations available for review with others while giving recipients an effortless way to open and view the content on their mobile devices.

If you're on Office version 2.94 (Build 25020422), you can share files by going to "Share," then "Link settings." If you want to use a general link anyone can use, select either Anyone with the link can edit or Anyone with the link can view and copy-paste the link where it needs to be. You can also share to specific emails if you don't want to paste the link places. Anyone you share it with can view and/or edit the document without needing to log in.