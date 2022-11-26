Sharp 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV $299.99 $599.99 Save $300 Act fast! Sharp's 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV is available for just $300 ($300 off) for a limited time at Best Buy. $299.99 at Best Buy

Missed the best Black Friday deals on TVs yesterday? Don't worry, Best Buy is giving you another opportunity to grab a 65-inch 4K TV for a limited time. The retailer has the Sharp 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV at an insanely low price of $299.99 today. That's an absolute steal compared to some of the other smart TV deals we saw over the last few weeks, and you should get it right away before the promotion expires.

The TV features a gorgeous 65-inch LED panel with a 4K resolution, HDR10 support, a 60Hz refresh rate, built-in Roku TV. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit, making it a perfect fit for all households. The TV also features 16W downward-firing stereo speakers, comes with a Roku remote, and has a one-year manufacturer warranty.

Although the TV doesn't come with a wall mount in the box, you do get a TV stand that should work with an existing TV unit. If you don't have one, you can arrange a professional mounting service while making your purchase for an additional $250. But we won't recommend that as the mounting service is pretty much the same price as the TV itself. You would be better off buying an affordable TV mount from Amazon and installing it yourself. The following wall mount is compatible with the Sharp TV, and it's available at a discounted price of $95.99 (20% off) at Amazon.