Sharp Aquos R7 packs a massive 1-inch 47MP sensor, a 240Hz display, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Sharp may not be a household name in the smartphone world, but the company sure knows how to make standout phones with exciting hardware. The Sharp Aquos R6, the company’s last flagship, was one of the first smartphones to pack a massive 1-inch camera sensor and offered seriously impressive hardware, including a 240Hz high refresh rate curved display, Snapdragon 888, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Now the company is back again with a successor, dubbed the Sharp Aquos 7, bringing a faster chipset, an updated design, and an even better camera.

Sharp once again teamed up with Leica to develop the main camera of the Aquos R7. The phone packs a 47MP main shooter paired with a massive 1-inch sensor, a step up from its predecessor’s 20MP 1-inch CMOS sensor. Sharp says the new camera captures 1.8 times more light than the last model and thus offers better low-light performance. The camera uses a seven-element Leica Summicron lens and offers 8K video recording, a 19mm equivalent focal length, and Octa PD autofocus. Another notable change is the addition of a 1.9MP portrait sensor.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Sharp Aquos R7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the front, it flaunts a 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED display, which is seemingly unchanged from the last model. The panel offers FHD+ resolution, a 240Hz variable refresh rate, 10-bit color support, Dolby Vision support, and 2000 nits peak brightness.

On the software side, the Sharp Aquos R7 runs Android 12 out of the box. Other notable highlights include a 5,000mAh battery, IP68 rating, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Pricing & Availability

The Sharp Aquos R7 will go on sale in Japan sometime in July. It comes in Silver and Black colors and is available for pre-order at Softbank and Docomo. There’s no word on pricing or subsequent international availability yet.

Via: GSMArena