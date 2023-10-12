Source: Caldigit Caldigit Tuff Nano Plus 2TB $176 $320 Save $144 The smallest IP67 certified SSD in its class, the tough-as-nails Caldigit Tuff Nano NVME PCIE drive is ultra shockproof, waterproof, and dust proof, while also providing blazing 1080MBs/s transfer speeds. That and full connectivity with most USB and Thunderbolt ports make it an easy choice for remote video and audio pros, at a price that can’t be beat- if you act fast. $176 at Amazon

This is an out-of-this-world deal on a super fast, compact external SSD, but you need to act now. You've only got a couple of hours to snag the CalDigit Tuff Nano Plus 2TB External NVME drive for $176- nearly half off its normal price of $320 for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. Once it's gone, it's gone for good, so get on this now!

What's so amazing about the CalDigit Tuff Nano Plus?

The Caldigit Tuff Nano Plus 2TB SSD is a compact, ultra rugged external storage solution built with busy, on-the-go creative professionals in mind, offering mobility and durability combined with the excellent performance of a NVME PCIe drive, offering ultra-fast transfer speeds of up to 1080MBs/s. They don’t slouch in terms of connectivity either, with a USB-C 10Gb interface that’s compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, USB-C, and USB-A. They come formatted for Mac, targeting video and audio professionals, but can be easily formatted for use with Windows.

What really sets the Caldigit Tuff Nano Plus 2TB apart from many other excellent external SSDs is its tank-like, nigh-invulnerable design and build. At just ‎4.69 x 4.37 inches and ‎7.4 ounces, it’s the smallest IP67 certified SSD in its class, meaning it can be submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes without being damaged. We wouldn’t want to do that on purpose, but it’s impressive nonetheless. Its lightweight aluminum enclosure also meets the MIL-STD-810G standard for military equipment, meaning it’s shock, drop, and vibration-proof and highly dust resistant.

Most good external SSDs of this size and class will run you a few hundred dollars, so if you’re a creative professional looking for a super tough mobile storage solution, you can’t afford to ignore this deal. I’ve used it myself for in-the-field audio mixing and recording, and it has outperformed any other external HDD or SSD I’ve ever used for that purpose, and taken a beating while doing it. If you don’t get to it in time, don’t despair, there are still some great SSD deals at Amazon to be had that may still be available.