There's no denying that Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a new Surface PC from Microsoft. There are deals galore to be found just about everywhere that you'd normally pick up a new PC. However, there's one little-known secret that guarantees the best bang for your buck, and it comes from none other than Microsoft itself.

Microsoft's refurb store is running deals on Surface PCs that virtually guarantee you're getting the best price you can find. While these aren't brand-new Surfaces, they are certified refurbished, which means Microsoft has done the legwork to ensure they look and run like new. Best of all, that means you're getting a discount on an already-discounted price. What's not to love?

Surface Pro 8

The Surface Pro 8 continues Microsoft’s legacy of owning the 2-in-1 space with an extremely portable PC. Not only is it light and easy to tote around, but it comes with one of the best displays out there, a 120Hz refresh rate, and great touch and inking experience. Add in power from Intel’s 11th Gen CPUs and support for Dolby Vision HDR, and you’re looking at a fantastic deal for a refurb starting at just $540.

Surface Go 3

If you want to go even more portable and affordable, then the Surface Go 3 is where it's at. This little workhorse isn't as powerful as its bigger sibling, but it definitely has what it takes to be a portable and effective piece of kit if you mostly need a small Pc to tote around for web browsing. And for $340, it's a heck of a price for something that normally can run north of $400.

You get a smaller 10.5-inch display that still looks great and works wonderfully for inking and touch. The processor inside is a step down to either Intel's Pentium or Core i3 (we'd go ahead and choose the Core i3 if we were picking). You also geta Windows Hello webcam for easy logins, which is pretty great for a budget device.

Surface Laptop Studio

The Surface Laptop Studio is the most unique laptop we've seen in some time, but its usual price tag makes it hard to justify unless you absolutely need the most power out there. However, this certified refurbished sale means you're getting the best Microsoft has to offer for up to $400 off depending on the configuration. That's a little easier to swallow.

For the money, you'll get a pretty powerful set of hardware that includes up to 32GB of RAM, up to an NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card, and up to an Intel Core i7 processor. The most interesting part of the Surface Laptop Studio, however, is its screen, which can pop out toward you to give you a great inking or media consumption experience at the drop of a hat. If you're a designer or just want the best Microsoft has to offer, then this is the best Black Friday deal you'll find.

More of the BEST Surface Black Friday deals

Of course, these aren't the only certified refurbished Surface deals to check out. Here are more great buys to consider at the best prices you'll find for Black Friday.

While these are the best Surface deals you'll find for Black Friday, they're by no means the only computer deals you'll come across. If you're ready to venture outside of the Surface lane, then you'll want to check out our roundup of the absolute best Black Friday computer and laptop deals available right now.