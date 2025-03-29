If you've spent any time on the internet, you probably have a large folder of bookmarks on your browser. The longer your browsing history, the longer your bookmarks list gets, and that's before factoring things like using different browsers on your desktop, laptop, or mobile devices, and other services like Pocket. You could have thousands of links, and that gets cumbersome to maintain.

Plus, there's the ever-present danger of link rot, where one of your bookmarked URLs disappears from the internet. It's never a good feeling when you navigate to a tutorial for something you rely on and the webpage is gone. Services like Pocket or Readwise are either no better than your browser's bookmark folder or expensive to keep long-term, even if they do offer good features like archives of those links to guard against link rot. The good news is that there are plenty of options for self-hosting your own bookmark service. I've been using one called Shiori, which was designed as a replacement for Pocket, and it's very, very good at what it does.

Why self-host a bookmark manager?

Why not? (Plus, you get archives and a decoupling from your browser account)