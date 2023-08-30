Shokz makes some of the best bone-conduction headphones on the market right now. The brand offers a wide variety of options, but its most popular choices are the OpenRun and OpenRun Pro. Both headphones offer excellent sound, great battery life, quick charging, and now, come priced well below retail. For a limited time, you can score $40 off the price of the OpenRun Pro and $30 off the price of the OpenRun, making the headphones an absolute steal.

If you've never tried bone-conduction technology before, it's quite a unique experience, channeling sound through bone, leaving the ears completely open to take in environmental noise. Of course, the experience does take some time getting used to but Shokz has built a fantastic experience with its products, offering great sound reproduction, while also providing the best comfort.

The headphones also pack weather resistance, which means even if you're out in the elements, you can feel confident knowing that the Shokz won't get damaged from light rain or sweat. You can also take calls while on the go, with dual noise-canceling microphones that makes voice calls clear.

Perhaps best of all, the headphones offer quick charge technology, and also come with an app that can further customize the listening experience. As mentioned before, the OpenRun and OpenRun Pro are on sale for a limited time, so if you're interested, so be sure to grab them while you can.