Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 $150 $180 Save $30 $150 at Amazon

Have you tried bone conduction headphones before? If not, this year's Amazon Big Spring Sale is the perfect opportunity to try them and see what they can do for you.

While there are plenty of headphones on sale this year, I wanted to spotlight this particular pair: the SHOKZ New OpenRun Pro 2. It's currently $30 off during the big sale, and it's well-received by buyers.

Why now's the perfect time to check out the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2

Alright, so let's cover the elephant in the room: what on earth are "bone conduction headphones?" Well, these special kinds of headphones don't transmit audio the "regular way" by sending sounds down your ear canal. Instead, they directly vibrate the bones in the inner ear, and if you've been studying your human biology, you'll know that ear bone vibrations create the signals that tell our brain what we're hearing.

Because of this design, bone conduction headphones don't sit inside the ear but lie just in front of it. As you might imagine, this lets you hear things around you better and is far more comfortable than in-ear headphones, and the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 ticks both of these boxes. And if you're worried that the bone conduction method would cause audio quality issues, people note that they actually sound better than some in-ear models, with the vibrations making the bassline especially pronounced.

If you want to try this tech, you should grab these headphones before the Amazon Big Spring Sale runs out. It's currently $30 off, which lets you try bone conduction-based music for less.