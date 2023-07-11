Bone conduction headphones are increasingly popular, and Amazon Prime Day is giving you the chance to invest in a pair for less. Both the OpenRun and OpenRun Pro are available for 30% off, leaving each model at its lowest price to date. Both are fan favorites, making them an easy choice if you are an outdoor runner, hiker, walker, biker, etc. Bone conduction doesn't rely on the ear canal to deliver music to the cochlea but instead sends vibrations through your facial bones. While this might sound like sorcery, it's a great way to stay safe when you're on the trail without sacrificing your workout playlist.

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro

The OpenRun Pro are now available for just $125. They are a premium pair of bone conduction headphones offering patented 9th-generation technology with enhanced bass and consistency despite facial movements, so you can really "feel" your music. This pair has an IP55 rating, so they are resistant to water and dust, which means you can sweat to your heart's content (or until it's beating exceedingly fast). 10 hours of battery life will support a long hike, and a five-minute quick charge will give you enough listening time to get you through a two-a-day.

The OpenRun Pro comes with two listening modes: Standard and Vocal. Vocal provides a slight boost and clarity when it comes to podcasts and audiobooks. The SHOKZ app will let you toggle through these modes and also help you set up multipoint connectivity so that you can switch from your outdoor playlists to your indoor tv shows seamlessly.

SHOKZ OpenRun

The SHOKZ OpenRun precede the OpenRun Pro, making them slightly cheaper overall and even more so during Prime Day, when you can get them for under $100. You won't have access to the listening app, and battery life is slightly less at eight hours, but the audio quality with the OpenRun practically performs just as well.

They have an IP67 rating (even better than the OpenRun Pro) which makes them practically waterproof, so it's okay if you get caught in the rain. PremiumPitch 2.0+ technology keeps sound quality high with angled transducers for better transference via vibration. This pair is lacking in sub-bass compared to its big brother, but most users will still get enough satisfying low-end. You may also notice that sound quality suffers if you are actively using your jaw (maybe don't use them during a meal), but overall this is a great-sounding pair of open headphones.

From bone conduction to wireless earbuds, there's something for everyone

With the OpenRun Pro and OpenRun both available for 30% off, you shouldn't have any trouble securing an awesome pair of bone-conduction headphones this Prime Day. Open headphones are great to let the world in, but certainly won't do if you need to keep things out.