Bone conduction headphones are a great way to listen to music while staying connected to the outside world. Over the past few years, we've really seen these models increase and popularity; now Amazon Prime Day is giving you the chance to invest in a pair for less. Both the Shokz OpenRun and OpenRun Pro are available for 31% off, leaving each model at its lowest price to date. These models are fan favorites, frequently topping our own charts, making them an easy choice if you are an outdoor runner, hiker, walker, biker, etc. Bone conduction doesn't rely on the ear canal to deliver music to the cochlea but instead sends vibrations through your facial bones, so you can hear your media and your surroundings simultaneously. While this might sound like sorcery, it's a great way to stay safe when you're on the trail without sacrificing your workout playlist.

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro

The OpenRun Pro are now available for just $125. They are a premium pair of bone conduction headphones offering patented 9th-generation, TurboPitch, technology with enhanced bass and consistency despite facial movements, so you can really "feel" your music. This pair has an IP55 rating, so they are resistant to water and dust, which means you can sweat to your heart's content (or until it's beating exceedingly fast). 10 hours of battery life will support a long hike, and a five-minute quick charge will give you enough listening time to get you through a two-a-day.

The OpenRun Pro comes with two listening modes: Standard and Vocal. Vocal provides a slight boost and clarity when it comes to podcasts and audiobooks. The SHOKZ app will let you toggle through these modes and also help you set up multipoint connectivity so that you can switch from your outdoor playlists to your indoor tv shows seamlessly. Available in four fun colors, this model is also available in a Mini size which will fit better on smaller heads.

SHOKZ OpenRun

The SHOKZ OpenRun take home gold when it comes to bone conduction headphones. They are our favorite pair for most users, including runners, walkers, cyclists, and all those in between. They pre-date the OpenRun Pro with slightly less impressive features, making them cheaper overall; even more so during Prime Day, when you can get them for just $90. You won't have access to the listening app, and battery life is slightly less at eight hours, but the audio quality with the OpenRun practically performs just as well.

Overall this is a great-sounding pair of open headphones; they have an IP67 rating (even better than the OpenRun Pro) which makes them practically waterproof, so it's okay if you get caught in the rain. 8th generation PremiumPitch 2.0+ technology keeps sound quality high with angled transducers for better transference via vibration. You may notice that sound quality suffers if you are actively using your jaw (maybe don't use them during a meal), but this is true for most of their models; vigorously moving the jaw can jostle the speakers.

With both the OpenRun Pro and OpenRun available for 31% off, you shouldn't have any trouble securing an awesome pair of bone-conduction headphones on the second round of Prime Day in 2023.