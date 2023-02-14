The Shortcuts app in iPhone includes tons of great options for simplifying and automating multiple tasks with one click or voice command.

The Shortcuts feature on the best iPhones is very useful. It makes it simple to navigate apps and content quickly, with either a single tap or even a summon of Siri with a specific command. The idea behind Shortcuts is to help you automate different tasks, like directions to a destination, from your Calendar. You might want to automate a grouping of tasks. Perhaps you’ll call a Shortcut “Gym Time,” and it turns on your Apple Music workout playlist and boots up your Apple Fitness+ app.

Shortcuts work for both Apple and compatible third-party apps, automating various tasks and functions, including everything from apps on your phone to connected and compatible smart home devices.

Creating an iPhone Shortcut

To create an iPhone Shortcut, go to the Shortcuts app on your iPhone, then go to All Shortcuts. 2 Images Close Tap the “+” sign at the top right corner. There, you’ll be asked to Add an Action. This would the first thing you want to happen when you trigger this new shortcut. You can choose your own or peruse the Action Suggestions provided. You can also type a search term into the Search bar at the top. 2 Images Close For example, here, I have searched Giphy GIFs. Then, select your second Action. Here, I have chosen Share. You can continue to add actions as desired, repeating these steps. After doing this, whenever I select this Shortcut, the phone will automatically open Trending Giphy GIFs and allow me to share them. 3 Images Close Tap Done. The Shortcut will now appear in the menu. Tap and hold it and select Rename to name it whatever you want. 3 Images Close Once you want to use one of the Shortcuts, select it, as I have done here with the GIPHY shortcut. Choose the GIF you want (in the case of my example), and it will automatically move to the next step selected in sequence, which, in my case, is to share the GIF. 3 Images Close

Creating an iPhone Automation

You can also use the Shortcuts menu to create an automation, which is triggered by a specific event, versus manually going to this Shortcut. This is useful for smart home gadgets if you want specific actions to occur when you arrive home or leave, for example, if you change a setting on your iPhone at a specific time each day, and so on.

To create a personal automation on an iPhone, tap Automation in the bottom menu. Tap Create Personal Automation. Select the desired Event, Travel, Communications, or Settings trigger. Tap Next. 3 Images Close Select Add Action. Choose the Action you want, like Play Music. Or you can search available actions by category, app, or a specific action using the search bar. 2 Images Close Repeat for as many Actions as you want to be triggered for a specific Automation. You can set it to Ask Before Running or simply have the automation trigger automatically. Select Done. 2 Images Close Here's a second example of a separate Action I created to open the Waze app every morning before I leave for work. 3 Images Close

Use the Gallery for useful pre-defined Shortcuts

If you’re not sure where to start and what would be some Shortcuts you might find useful, you can turn to the Gallery to find some common ones. This is a good place to start if you’re new to Shortcuts.

Select Gallery in the bottom menu, and you’ll see a curated selection of shortcuts placed into different categories. Essentials, for example, include things like animating text within a GIF, creating meeting notes, silencing the phone during a meeting, and so on. Collaboration Shortcuts can include sharing your availability and compressing files for sending, while Photography Shortcuts range from removing backgrounds from portrait images and AirDropping screenshots.

3 Images

Close

Writing Toolbox Shortcuts include things like tagging notes in bulk and translating text. On the Interweb, it involves tasks like downloading files and shortening URLs, and Work From Anywhere includes setting break timers, configuring apps on the phone for home and away settings, and more.

3 Images

Close

Other options include Morning Routine (timers for brushing teeth, logging caffeine, logging water, for example); Quick Shortcuts (markup and send, waking Apple TV, speed dialing); and Featured (timers and music for washing your hands through the day, Shazaming and saving a song, for instance.) There's also Explore Apple Music, Stay Healthy (like logging water intake), and Put in on the Calendar for keeping track of your day. The productivity ones continue with Read It Later, Do More with Omnifocus, and Around the House for tasks like setting a timer for the washing machine.

2 Images

Close

Finally, there are additional Shortcuts in the Gallery for Tools for Making Music (like saving a song to learn how to play it later), News Buffs for exploring sites like Twitter or Top News sites, and fun ones like Learn Something New for a single tap to a word of the day. Or, you can leverage ones like Use Your Clipboard to copy something across all devices in one click, All the GIFs! for easy, one-step making and/or converting images to GIFs, and Evernote for various utilities relating to that productivity app.

When you find a Gallery shortcut you like, tap Add Shortcut or Set Up Shortcut if it’s an app that requires additional steps. If it’s the latter, follow the instructions, then Add. Here, I have chosen the Log Water Shortcut.

2 Images

Close

Press and hold to rename as with any other Shortcut.

How to run Shortcuts

Once you have a selection of Shortcuts set up, you can run them at any time right from the Shortcuts app. You can also run them from the Home screen of your iPhone if you add the Shortcut to your Home Screen. To do that, follow these instructions:

Press and hold the Shortcut icon.

Select Share.

Select Add to Home Screen.

2 Images

Close

Confirm the Home Screen Name and Icon and select Add.

2 Images

Close

The app will now appear on your Home Screen.

You can also use Siri to call up a Shortcut by voice. For example, with the Log Water Gallery Shortcut, simply say, “Hey Siri, Log Water,” and it will add the details to the Apple Health app.

2 Images

Close

Note: you may receive a message saying Shortcuts do not have access to your water data or whatever data you are trying to call up with the Shortcut. If so, do as follows:

Select Show on the pop-up.

Select Allow Access to permit the logging of the detail in question.

2 Images

Close

Select if you want Shortcuts to be able to write and/or read data from this feature.

Tap Allow at the top, right.

Select Done.

3 Images

Close

If you want to personalize the Home Screen icon using custom icon packs for iPhone, so these Shortcuts are more easily identifiable and personal to you, you can do this as well.

iPhone Shortcuts are available for all iPhone models running at least iOS 13, including the latest ones like the iPhone 14. The feature even translates over to the Mac where you can use tons of great Shortcuts app on macOS when working on the big screen. It’s worth exploring all the options in the Shortcuts Gallery as well as different custom Shortcuts you can set up to make your life easier and more convenient.