If you're into home labbing and networking, building your own router with software like OPNsense or pfSense might sound like a lot of fun, but to be honest, it's not for everyone. Not only do you need slightly more specialist hardware, but there's a lot of work that goes into maintaining your network, too; significantly more than if you had just stuck with your ISP's router.

With that said, the benefits can be worth it, and it can be incredibly rewarding to set up and configure. If you're looking to weigh up the differences between OPNsense and pfSense, we'll touch on that a little bit here too, but this article is more about whether you should set up a custom router platform in general. This is a decision that shouldn't be taken lightly.

Using OPNsense or pfSense is a commitment

Poorly implemented security is worse than no security