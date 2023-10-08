The second round of Amazon Prime Day deals is almost upon us, this time with a new name: Prime Big Deal Days. This will be one of the best times of the year to upgrade your tech, whether that's laptops, phones, accessories, or other electronics. We've already started rounding up the best Prime Day laptop deals for you, but you might run into others and wonder whether you should take advantage of them or not.

It's important not to get too swept up in the excitement of Prime Day deals, as you'll run into a lot of listings for old or underpowered PCs trying to pass off as a deal. So, we're here to help you by highlighting some important things to look out for when browsing for deals over the next couple of days.

Watch out for old specs

One of the most common things you'll come across during Prime Big Deal Days is laptops that claim to have big discounts when, in reality, they're just an attempt to get rid of old stock. A lot of companies prey on unsuspecting customers when it comes to PC specs, so it's important to have an idea of what's relatively recent. A lot of listings will have words like "newest" or "latest" to describe old models.

If you're buying a new laptop today, we recommend looking for at least Intel 11th-generation or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. The newest laptops have up to 13th-generation (for Intel) or Ryzen 7000 series (for AMD), so try to look for those numbers when shopping around. For example, the model below has an 11th-generation processor, as noted in the listing, but also in the processor name, Core i5-1135G7.

An 11th-generation Intel processor is the minimum you should look for

In a similar vein, if you're buying a gaming laptop, you have to look out for old graphics cards. For Nvidia GPUs, you should mostly be looking for the RTX 30 or RTX 40 series. Anything below that is too old and underpowered for a new laptop. On the AMD side, we'd recommend looking for the Radeon 6000 series, so avoid models with numbers starting in 5 or lower.

A lot of listings will have words like "newest" or "latest" to describe old models.

A couple of extra things worth looking out for include having at least 8GB of RAM, at least for Windows machines. Chromebooks may not need as much power, but if you're buying a Windows PC, 8GB of RAM is the bare minimum for a solid experience, and even on most Chromebooks, 8GB is preferable.

Most of Apple's MacBooks are fairly high-end machines, so you shouldn't have to worry as much about underpowered configurations. However, you should definitely avoid any Macs with Intel processors and look for models with the Apple M1 or M2 processors. The M2 models are preferred, but if there's a very big discount, an M1 model may still be good.

Buy from reputable brands

Avoid unrecognizable brands and sellers like this one

Something else you might see are products from brands you've probably never heard of and that, many times, sound like they've been created using a random name generator. You'll see this a lot, especially on Amazon, and they're important to avoid. These companies have close to no track record, not only in terms of the quality itself but also in customer support in case something goes wrong. Even if a laptop looks like a good deal, it might break down and leave you without a way to fix it or get reimbursed for your purchase. What's more, a lot of these companies also have a tendency to overvalue their products' "real price," so many of these deals aren't even discounts in the first place.

Make sure you check that the product is fulfilled by Amazon, either in the box on the right-hand side or with the blue Prime icon.

Additionally, even if you're buying a computer from a well-known brand, places like Amazon and Newegg have another trap that's easy to fall for: third-party sellers. Of course, many third-party sellers are legitimate businesses with great customer support, but the openness of Amazon and Newegg makes it very easy for unknown, shady companies to have their listings shown to a wide audience. You may be expecting to get one product but receive something completely different, you may be unable to return the product, or you may get no customer support at all if things go wrong. Make sure you check that the product is fulfilled by Amazon, either in the box on the right-hand side or with the blue Prime icon.

Even though there are a lot of buyer protections in place, no one wants the hassle of having to ship something back or go through a tedious repair process, especially when there's no guarantee things will actually be solved. Before buying, check who's selling a product and what their seller rating is to have an idea of what to expect.

Double-check prices

Another shady tactic many sellers use is to arbitrarily mark up the "official" price of a product in the lead-up to a sales event like Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. This allows them to claim a much bigger discount than what you're actually getting, and sometimes, it may not be a discount at all. When you find a deal that seems good, try to compare prices with other retailers first.

On top of that, it's a good idea to install an extension like Keepa or Honey, or use a website like CamelCamelCamel. These are price trackers, and they let you see the price history of an item so you can make sure that the current price is actually worth your attention.

It's also worth getting back to my first point about specs. While it can be worth it to buy a laptop with an 11th-generation processor, you have to be especially careful with deals on these models. Older computers naturally aren't as good or future-proof, so they're only worth it if they have truly major discounts compared to newer models.

Buy only what you need

Finally, one tip you can use for any time you go shopping is to buy only what you need. Something being a great deal doesn't always mean it's a great fit for you, and it doesn't mean you need to spend money. I always say that if you buy a $3,000 product for $2,000, but you didn't need that product in the first place, then you didn't save $1,000 — you just spent $2,000.

If you already have a modern laptop with 12th-generation Intel processors, for example, there's probably no reason to upgrade to a 13th-generation model unless something is really not working for you. Similarly, if you already have a GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, you don't need an RTX 40 series model just yet. It's okay to wait a little longer for a more meaningful upgrade when you actually need it.

And on the topic of gaming, don't buy laptops that aren't suited for the tasks you plan to use them for. A work and school laptop probably doesn't need an Nvidia GPU unless you're also using it for gaming. You're not going to benefit from spending more on a gaming laptop unless you're using that power for tasks that actually need it. Conversely, buying a super cheap laptop without a dedicated GPU won't be a good way to save money if it can't handle the games you want to play or if you want to edit videos, for example.

Final thoughts

Regardless of Amazon Prime Day (or Prime Big Deal Days) or any other sales event, these pieces of advice are always important to keep in mind when shopping for a laptop. You should always try to avoid old specs, buy from reliable brands and sellers, and make sure you're getting a good deal on a product you actually benefit from. And if you're looking beyond laptops, we also have roundups of great deals on monitors, SSDs, and other PC accessories.